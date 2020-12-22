New Balance Future Stars Series heightens GB sporting profile

BASEBALL IS BACK! – The New Balance: Future Stars Series World Combine took place this past December 19-21 at the EMERA Baseball Park in Grand Bahama. The combine gave young baseball players an opportunity to elevate the player profiles. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

It has been a long and trying journey for the world, particularly here in The Bahamas since the COVID-19 pandemic became a vexing concern this past March.



Now with some light at the end of the tunnel Grand Bahama received some much-needed relief thanks to the New Balance Future Star Series: World Combine event, which was hosted on the island this past weekend (December 19-21).

With strict health protocols in place the combine hosted a melting pot of young, aspiring baseball talent from Grand Bahama, New Providence, the United States and Canada at the EMERA Baseball Park.



The Future Stars Series, put on by Program 15, is one of the premiere baseball combines in the United States. Originally, the event was set to take place in Florida earlier this year, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. As organizers searched for avenues to host the series, they eventually received some help from the International Elite (I-Elite) Sports Academy in New Providence.

To ensure that the event would be a huge success, Geron Sands Director of Baseball Operations for I-Elite, reached out to the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) to further assist with the logistics and protocols to host the major event, which was streamed online to millions around the world.

Jeremy Boothe, who founded the event was relieved that they were able to host the event before the year ended.



“When we started this event, it was originally for Florida. We had about 132 kids, Dominican, Columbian, Bahamian, you name it. But four days before the start of the event, COVID-19 became a deterrent and basically the world came to a stop.

“In The United States we were able to execute the rest of the events we wanted to do but this was one event we wanted to ensure happened before the end of 2020. Geron Sands, who I have a strong relationship with, brought us to the Grand Bahama Port Authority who was able to help us get here.



“The Bahamas, to me, has always been great to us. It’s fun, exciting and comfortable to be here and it’s really good to get here and bring the talent here but putting a spotlight on the Bahamian players is really important,” said Boothe.

Players were tested and evaluated on every skill, including hitting, in-field skills, outfield skills, batting and pitching. Games were subsequently played at the end of each day.

The Bahamas has seen a robust number of baseball players make it into the Minor and Major Leagues (one), such Grand Bahama’s Tahnaj Thomas and Chavez Young. The latest example has been Jazz Chisholm who received his call up to the Miami Marlins’ Major League main roster and helped spark their push for the playoffs this past season.

Boothe shared that one of the major goals for the event was to boost the profile of players and provide a way for other players to eventually live out their dreams of playing professional baseball.

“We want to help some players get signed. But, more importantly, because so many more people are going to be able to go school this accelerates their profiles to get them to college. We have data, we have some of the other factors that are valuable today.

“We have an analyst on site who’s going to be able to take these numbers, key them in and determine what they mean as far as predictions go.”

Sands highlighted the fact that there are a number of young players in the country who needed this sort of opportunity. The I-Elite director expressed being incredibly grateful to Grand Bahama Little League and the GBPA for being readily available to accommodate the event.

“It was important to get these kids an opportunity, even before this event. We really have to thank Grand Bahama Little League and the Port Authority for even allowing us to come here. It was important for us (I-Elite and Program 15) to collaborate because of what they do on a daily basis to help kids around the world whether they go to college or sign professional contracts.

“It’s important to make sure our players have the same chance as everyone else in the Caribbean and the world. We had some bumps along the road to get this done, with health protocols and bringing stuff in, and having persons come in from different countries.

“Through it all we think the most important thing is that we’re having an event, the guys are here to have a great weekend.”

Director of Group Corporate Affairs and Government Relations for Port Group Limited Philcher Grant voiced that once contacted by Sands they wasted no time in getting the ball rolling.

Grant stated that Grand Bahama has long been seen as a prime destination for hosting major baseball events based on logistics. Knowing the hurdles they would be faced with, the GBPA was headstrong in proving that Grand Bahama could once again prove its staying power in the global market.

“We said (to Boothe) if we can show you we can pull this off in the most difficult of times, then we want to look at a long-term partnership in bringing this tournament here. At the peak, the tournament has a viewership of 10 million from all of the Major League Baseball groups.

“As well as 132 players, not to mention the support staff that has to come with them. So, you can imagine what the economic value would be for Grand Bahama. It was nothing short of an extreme team effort to have this tournament. We had to work with the Ministry of Health, the EOC (Emergency Operation Center), the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry if Foreign Affairs, Customs, the Grand Bahama Power Company stepped in, B&B Galaxy, Cable Bahamas and ZNS.

“It was a total group effort to pull off this tournament that usually takes six months to plan. We had a little over two weeks to pull this off,” said Grant.

Grand Bahama Little League’s “Chumpy” Alonzo Pratt expressed that an event of this magnitude was a “dream come true,” for the island. With everything the island has endured since Hurricane Dorian, and now COVID-19, the event added a much-needed spark for the local baseball community.

“We have a pandemic going on and he had a major hurricane in 2019. Everyone has had to stay home so this is like a major shot in the arm for the kids.

“The people here are impressed with the park. Hopefully, this helps us take a bigger step in making Grand Bahama a baseball capital of The Bahamas,” he concluded.