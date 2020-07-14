Moss: ‘Grand Bahama is not forsaken’

ANDRE MOSS, Vice President of the Bahamas Football Association

Grand Bahama native Andre Moss serves not only as a Vice President of the Bahamas Football (soccer) Association (BFA), but he also serves as the Director of Women’s Football.

Over the years national women’s soccer teams have seen a considerable amount of representation from Grand Bahamian players. The BFA credited that success to the hard work of coaches Donnie and Mary Knowles for their continued investment into girls’ soccer with the Girls Developmental Soccer League.

Despite the BFA’s plans for Grand Bahama being delayed by Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, Moss shared that they will ensure to do all they can to strengthen their relationship with Grand Bahama.

“Believe it or not, 2020 is actually the year of women’s football in CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football). Before Hurricane Dorian plans were already made to make the trip over (here) to have a dialogue and begin to make sure to find out the needs (of Grand Bahama) and get things working more harmoniously between Grand Bahama and us in Nassau as a federation.

“Now we got hit with COVID-19. Be that as it may, know that we’re going to do what we can. We’re still trying to do a number of things as far as making sure we engage a number of females into soccer and remove the stigma associated with it and make sure we grow the sport and make sure we show them the opportunities available for women in soccer.”

Moss shared that the BFA is hoping to launch their grassroots league once it is safe to do so. This would be in addition to other programs like futsal, which was introduced last summer, and beach soccer. They will also resume once the proper protocols are put in place.

Being assigned his position as Director of Women’s Football Moss feels he is in a greater position to ensure that Grand Bahama is not forgotten.



“What was interesting for me having actually been assigned this position is it gave me an opportunity to say that Grand Bahama is not forsaken or forgotten. You have a son of the soil and feel comfortable that leadership is taking steps to ensure we’re going to do what we can.



“As far as the women’s side of football, in CONCACAF we had a six-week webinar series where they discussed technology for training using Zoom platforms so even if we were on lockdown or limited curfew, we could still engage ourselves.



“We also talked about the CONCACAF Under 20 women’s championship team and managing engagement and training during quarantine. So there’s a number of activities that we can still utilize using social media to engage our females in particular with one-on-one activities.

“We just want to say we appreciate everything you’re doing here with women’s football. I’m going to continue reaching out to Mary and Donnie. We had a good long conversation when she was in Nassau and we’re going to make sure we can increase the numbers once everything is safe.”

For 25 years Donnie, Mary and other coaches have had a passion for women’s soccer. After the conversation they had with Moss, Coach Mary felt hopeful that Moss’ connection to Grand Bahama will indeed pay dividends.

“We’ve been doing this for 25 yeas, Donnie and I and other coaches. That was our passion and it’s been Donnie’s passion since I met him. So, I’m hoping that Moss being a son of the soil makes sure that mission continues.

“But no matter what we’re going to continue here, Donnie and I, for Grand Bahama.”