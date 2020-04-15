MOE, coaches reflect on cancellation of High School Basketball Nationals

CELEBRATING – The Sunland Stingers celebrate their first Hugh Campbell Championship back on February 24, after defeating the C.C. Sweeting Cobras, 81-68.

The Bahamas National High School Basketball Championships, sanctioned by the Ministry of Education, has become the sensation it was created to be.

In 2016 the national tournament was introduced, giving the top senior, boys and girls, teams from around the nation a chance to compete for the ultimate prize. While the top ranked senior boys teams dueled for the Division-One crown, the tournament also gave teams from the Family Islands an opportunity to compete for the Family Islands Division title.

Meanwhile, the senior girls got the opportunity to prove that girls’ basketball still has some life as they competed for their own national title.

Now, as with many other sporting events that have been suspended or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MOE, coaches and players have been left to ponder the “what if” question.

Nearly two weeks removed from it’s slated tip-off, April 1-6, here in Grand Bahama, Senior Education Officer (Sports Unit) for the MOE Evon Wisdom; head basketball coach for the defending champion St. George’s, Jaguars Daryl Sears; and head coach of national title hopefuls, the Sunland Stingers, Jay Philippe shared their thoughts.

Wisdom was confident that the residents of Grand Bahama would have received a show like no other.

“I just want to say to the people of Grand Bahama that we intended to keep on with our normal Nationals Committee in Grand Bahama, to put on a wonderful show for the people of Grand Bahama.

“What they would have seen would have really blown their minds in terms of the venue arrangement, as we were getting ready to use intense lighting and make the venue even more entertaining than it has been in the past.

“‘We were robbed of that opportunity. The players and people of Grand Bahama were robbed of that opportunity. But, I believe all of us know, especially because of the recent events Grand Bahamians have gone through, that they understand the importance of health and safety.

“The importance of the health and safety of our student athletes take paramount over what we were trying to accomplish. With that said, it does hurt. We are very concerned about our students/athletes and we ask them to stay in shape.

“We’re going to intensely look at the policies or any changes in the policies of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) and see how that will affect our students/athletes going into next year,” said Wisdom.

As defending national champions, the Jaguars regressed slightly this past season as most of their core players from the national championship roster were displaced due to Hurricane Dorian last September.

With a younger and less experienced roster, Sears noted that the team was progressing as he expected.

“We strategically plan our system where we try to get our guys prepared for two years and then we have a rebuilding year. This was our rebuilding year and I have to say the coaching staff, Calvin McIntosh; Coach Victor; and Coach Munro did an excellent job (collectively) while I was away from the programme briefly.

“This was probably the best rebuilding team we’ve had. They were very competitive. We didn’t win the way we would have wanted to win, but they were close in most of the games. The other teams, with more experienced rosters, became a factor.

“We were just coming around and then coming off back-to-back final-four trips at the Hugh Campbell Tournament. We were getting ready and having some quality practices before this pandemic. I was anxious to see what we would do in the Nationals,” said Sears.

Nonetheless, the Jaguars’ head coach shared that he and the coaching staff have used this time to continuously communicate with the players to keep their spirits up.

“What we’ve done in this time is try to foster a better relationship with our players. Thank God for social media. We’re able to talk to them and keep their spirits up about some things.

“I’m really concerned about some of the seniors and what’s going to happen to them in terms of graduation and going off to school. We had some kids who are supposed to go off this year for junior college. So we want to see what happens with that,” he said.

The Sunland Stingers pieced together a remarkable basketball season, their best to date. The programme won its first Tip-Off Basketball Classic title back in February. The Stingers followed that up by winning their first-ever Hugh Campbell Basketball Classic.

Head Coach Philippe shared that the team was riding a huge wave of confidence that they could win their first-ever national title.

“We had an incredible year, the best year we’ve had as a programme in 20-plus years. We played in four championships this year. We started off with the Tabernacle Thanksgiving Basketball Classic and were runners-up in the tournament. That was a good sign for us.

“Then, winning the Tip-Off Classic was a major deal for us. We were finally able to get over the hump and win it in convincing fashion. We lost the regular season crown, but were able to bounce back and win the Hugh Campbell championship.

“I’m proud of my guys. Our mindset was to make it to every championship. We were looking forward to Nationals this year. We figured this year would be the year for us. We had nine seniors on this team and we knew if there was one year we could win the Nationals it would be this year.

“We had some of these guys with us for three years now, and built them up for this year. We understand why it was postponed, and, it’s a legitimate concern and we accept that. But, for our seniors it’s disappointing for them because they won’t get a next chance to compete for a national championship.

“We were very confident that we could win Nationals this year because the guys were locked in. But, nevertheless, we understand why. I’m going to miss these guys. I have three of them that received official offers for college and we’re working on getting another one off as well.”

The Stingers knocked off the Tabernacle Falcons in the Tip-Off Classic championship game, 65-45. Later that month, the Stingers then lost the regular season championship finals in a best-of-three series with the Falcons, 2-1.

The Stingers then moved on to the Hugh Campbell tournament where they went undefeated and defeated the C.C. Sweeting Cobras, 81-68. Stingers’ guard Rolantae Knowles was named the Most Valuable Player after he led the team with 22 points, three rebounds and seven assists.