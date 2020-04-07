Minor League prospect, GB native Thomas focusing on staying ready

TAHNAJ THOMAS

Minor League pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates (Bristol Pirates), and, Grand Bahama native, Tahnaj Thomas said his focus is fixed on staying “mentally strong” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the start of the upcoming baseball season postponed, the right-hander is currently at home in Grand Bahama and doing everything in his power to remain physically and mentally ready for the eventual start of the season when the pandemic subsides.





Understandably, Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MLB) have yet to forecast a date for the start of the season, but Thomas disclosed that leagues have been encouraging the players to remain ready.



“They just want us to keep working out and stay on the same routine and just try to be ready for whenever we get the all- clear sign.

“Mentally, it’s been tough because you don’t know when the season is going to start, or, if it’s ever going to start. But, you just have to be mentally strong and motivate yourself to keep working out, stay fit and stay in shape to be ready for that call.

“It’s hard, this is a tough time but you just got to stay mentally strong and get your business done,” he expressed.



Thomas went on to note that he has resorted to utilizing his surroundings; be it working out in his garage or otherwise.



Prior to the global stance because of COVID-19, Thomas noted the Pirates had been practicing regularly up to the point they were told not to report to workouts.

Since that time Thomas said he and his teammates have been in contact with each other ensuring that they all are staying in shape.

“I’ve been keeping up with some of my teammates and they are pretty much doing the same thing I’m doing.



“I spoke to one of my teammates last night (April 5) and he’s from an area where there aren’t many cases. But, he said it’s still hard because gyms are closed and they all have to stay inside.”



The rising Minor League prospect suggested that the shutdown could undoubtedly have a lasting effect due to limited workouts and zero team practices.



“I feel this is going to have a big impact on guys getting back to where they were physically. I know for me during my time in spring training I was hitting my stride,” he pointed out.



In 2019, Thomas had a breakout year. He pitched in 48.1 innings, striking out 59 batters and walking just 14 batters. Thomas’ ERA (Earned Runs Average) also dropped to 3.17.



Major League Baseball teams will continue to pay their Minor League players through at least May 31, amid the suspension of play because of the coronavirus pandemic.



“I think it helps a lot because minor leaguers don’t really get paid that much, and, we have a lot of things to do and people to take care of. So, I really think it’s a big help,” Thomas said about the MLB’s plan for its players.

Minor League Baseball officially suspended its season back on March 12 following Major League Baseball's decision to do the same.

The COVID-19 cases continue to mount around the world. Cases have eclipsed 1,000,000 with over 270,000 recovered cases and over plus-70,000 deaths worldwide.