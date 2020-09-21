Meaningful first day back for HOYTES basketball

BACK ON THE COURT – HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) basketball program resumed this past Saturday, September 19, and it was a great day despite low attendance. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

With just a handful of players, the HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) basketball program resumed this past Saturday, September 19.

Six young basketball prospects showed up to the Gladstone “Moon” McPhee Park eager and ready to play. Despite the shortage of participants, HOYTES’ coach Richie Adderley noted that it was all about making sure the kids had fun while getting back in shape.

“This is what it’s all about. It’s about having fun. No matter what the numbers are when the kids come out we’re going to make it fun for them.

“You can see that I’m trying to implement drills that develop their skills while also enabling them to have fun. We’re only going for two hours (9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.) I prefer it this way to get more work done as opposed to keeping them longer and wasting time.”

Customarily the players take part in scrimmages, but Adderley went on to add that only when it is safe to mingle, will that portion of the camp resume.

He remarked on the energy, which was obvious in the young players.

“The kids love it. We should have had more people out here. A lot of people contacted us saying they would come out. The numbers are low today but that’s expected on the first day. But we’re going to do our job and make sure more of the kids are out here next week,” he added.



HOYTES’ treasurer Carolyn Forbes assured that the program still has a great following. She informed of having remained in contact with persons registered in the program.

“We still have a good following and a good number of kids interested in the program. I stay in contact with them as often as I can.

“We’re just hoping for the best. I am happy to see that the kids still have this option to come out and play basketball when they can. It’s not good to be locked up in the house that long, like they had to been. We’re going to do our best to be here for them,” said Forbes.

With Adderley taking over in the interim for HOYTES founder, Gladstone “Moon” McPhee, Forbes loves the fact that the current players are adjusting to his instructions.

“He knows a lot about the game. The kids respond well to him and like him. He has his own method to coaching. It’s been wonderful having him out here and he’s going to take this to another level,” she concluded.