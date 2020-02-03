Major prize on the line at Third Annual Calvin Cooper Golf Tourney

READY FOR TEE-TIME – The Bahamas Golf Federation – Northern Region’s (BGF-NR) third annual Calvin Cooper Best Ball Championship is set for February 8-9 at the Reef Golf Course with a trip to the 2020 PGA Championship up for grabs. Pictured left to right at the press conference are BGF-NR Director, Ken Basden; BGF-NR Vice Chairman, Allan Gardiner; BGF-NR Chairman, Ambrose Gouthoro; Tangenika Williams representing the Reef Golf Course, and BGF-NR Director Lou Parker. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Third Annual Calvin Cooper Best Ball Championship has a unique and fulfilling grand prize on the line this year.

The Bahamas Golf Federation - Northern Region (BGF-NR) hosted event tees off this coming February 8-9 at the Reef Golf Course, with an all expenses paid trip to the PGA Championship, May 14-17 at the TPC Harding Park Golf Course in San Francisco, California, up for grabs.

The once in a lifetime experience will be awarded to the first place net finishers if a number of 25 teams register for the tournament. The field of competition is limited to 26, two-person teams and the deadline for teams to be registered is midnight, (12:00a.m.), Thursday, February 6.

Other prizes will be awarded to the top five net finishers, the top two gross finishers, as well as closest to the pin players. Tee time for both days will be 9:00 a.m. with a shotgun start on both days.

The grand prize is being donated by the BGF-NR’s Vice Chairman Allan Gardner, who thought this year’s grand prize would be a great incentive for golfers to bring their A-games at the two-day playoff honoring a long-time past president of the BGF and former national team manager.

He also added that getting more persons registered would be a great means to raise more funds for the island’s golf programme.

“Last year, the Caribbean Golf Federation held a raffle. I bought a bunch of tickets for the raffle and I won this trip, which includes hotel accommodations for five days, airfare and four days at the PGA Championship,” he detailed, “I can’t go, so I thought it would be a great thing to add to this tournament so we can get more participants and make more money for the junior golf programme.”

After he offered a brief rundown of winners over the past three years, Chairman for the BGF-NR, Ambrose Gouthro said he hopes this year’s tournament will be even more competitive and thanked the Ministry of Tourism and the Cooper family for their undying support.

“The net two-person format saw Yves Magnier and Gaston Lampron take first net in 2017, with Paul Bowe and Hanford Bain winning first net in 2018.

“In last year’s tournament, Dave Storochuk and Jeff Morosco shot a score of 19 under par (-19) to defeat Anthony Sam and Sean Donahue (-17) for first place. Bowe and Peter McIntosh shot four under par (-4) to capture the gross honors.

“The BGF-NR would like to extend its appreciation to the Ministry of Tourism and their manager Nuvolari Chotoosingh, Allan Gardiner and the Cooper family for their support.

“We hope this year’s tournament is ultra-competitive,” Gouthro concluded.

The tournament is open to all amateur golfers with a handicap recognized by the World Handicap System, effective as of January 1, 2020, and professional golfers.

For registration, persons can email info@bahamasgolf.org, or call 359-4205 or 727-0729.