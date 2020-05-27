Mackey Jr. opens up about mental health challenge during pandemic

Willis Mackey Jr.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been mentally and physically taxing on persons all across the globe.

However, as cases and death numbers rise, countries are slowly but surely seeking safe ways to reopen their economies in an attempt to embrace a “new normal.”

As for Grand Bahamian and Eurobasket basketball star Willis Mackey Jr. he is finally beginning to see some signs of normalcy while in Salamanca, Spain.

Mackey Jr. disclosed to The Freeport News that the Province of Salamanca (in which the City of

Salamanca is the capital) recently moved into phase one of their re-opening, which allows persons in the city, access to restaurants while some businesses are opening up for retail, with limitation.

He also shared that the new phase has helped him deal with the "mental toll" of being quarantined. Salamanca had been under a complete shutdown since March.

“It’s been nice to have the quarantine lifted here. We can go outside with certain restrictions. We can go on walks from 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.



“This came at the perfect time for me because the last week or so, I was doing bad mentally and the quarantine was weighing on me heavily. But now with everything opening up outside, there’s more to do and we can be more active, and I’m a pretty hyperactive person. This new phase is helping me out a lot.”

In a recent video blog posted by the recently-named Spanish Eurobasket Association (EBA) Player of the Year, he disclosed some of the challenges he had been facing mentally.



The 6´8´´ forward recently moved into his new apartment located squarely in the City of Salamanca and pointed out that the move was refreshing for him.



“For the past week or so I have not been feeling my best. Mentally and emotionally I have been all over the place and it hasn’t been easy for me. It made me start to really think about my mental health and things that I thought I would never have to think about.



“One thing I learned about myself is that I’m not as strong as I thought I was. I feel when it comes to basketball I’m mentally strong but these past two months being stuck over here has been by far the hardest time I’ve had mentally.



“Just being locked in my room for so long it literally felt like I was in jail. I just want to encourage those out there that if they’re going through something, talk to someone about it. I talk to my friends and my family so they all know how I’m feeling.

“They all know why I made this move to a new apartment in the city of Salamanca. I’m where everything is so I hope this helps me reset my mind and my thoughts.”



While Mackey Jr. is building his resume playing professional basketball overseas, he also took the liberty of sharing a few helpful tips for any basketball player seeking to perform overseas.

Mackey Jr. focused on three important components that play a huge role in earning a contract overseas, which include building connections, producing sectioned film that illustrates the player’s skills, and finding the right agent.

He went on to explain that speaking to persons who work with professional players, or who have played at the professional level, is an important connection to make.

“In your area, your city, your town, or if you’re from a small country like me, there’s always somebody that knows about that field that you’re trying to get into. Find somebody that’s working with players overseas, who knows people. Whether it’s a coach or a personal trainer, find someone who specializes in this field.



“They can be the one to help you and vouch for you. Let’s say you reach out to a trainer in your area who works with professional basketball players that go overseas. People will always love when you respect what they have a passion for. If this trainer is so passionate about training and you go into the gym showing this is what you want to do, if you’re serious about it, when he (or she) is in front of the people who could possibly help you, they can be the one to vouch for you.”

Secondary to making the right connections came creating “sectional film.”

The former University of Northwestern Ohio Racer detailed that giving coaches a proper breakdown of your skills and abilities provides them an understanding of what a player can bring to the team.



“Film is the thing that allows agents, that allows coaches overseas to see who you are. This is so important, because in most cases these coaches or agents don’t know who you are. They’ve never seen you play in person and probably may never see you play until you get there.

“You want them to feel like they know everything about you just from your film. Instead of just a highlight tape of you just dunking and so on, you should section your film whereby you break everything down, for example, driving to the basket, shooting threes, dribble pull-ups, your handling. Break everything down.”

He went into detail that a player’s sectional film should include basic information like where the player is from, height, position and statistics (points, rebounds, shooting percentage). The video should then progress into a sectioned display of your strengths, be it shooting, rebounding, passing and the like.



Along with a film, Mackey Jr. said players should work on producing basketball resumes that list accomplishments, skills, characteristics and experiences.

“You basically give all the information you know these teams are going to need in order to know everything about you. This (basketball resume) is going to be attached to everything that is going to be involved with you.”



While Mackey Jr. shared that finding an agent helps, he admitted that it is not needed in some cases. Agents do, however, come in handy (particularly) the ones who live in the country where a player could potentially land.

“You don’t need an agent to play overseas basketball, but they really help. If you want to play overseas basketball you need someone who is in the field and knows about what you are about to do.

“That’s why I mentioned building connections and finding people who are in the field you are interested in, so when things are moving you would be the first name they think of. It’s the same with an agent, they are the people in the field and most of the agents live in the country of the place you are going to. They know the ins and outs of the leagues and they know that your success is their success.



“If you’re starting off then agents are what you should have at your side because they are the persons that talk to your team. They are the ones working for you to make sure your situation is okay,” he concluded.