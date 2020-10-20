Mackey Jr. and JSA Bordeaux pick up first win of the season

FIRST WIN –Grand Bahamian forward Willis Mackey Jr., (right) and the JSA Bordeaux Metropole Basket Team rolled to their first win of the season. On October 16 JSA Bordeaux defeated Vendee Challans, 99-78 with Mackey Jr. leading the way with 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, two blocks and two steals.

After a sluggish 0-2 start, Grand Bahamian forward Willis Mackey Jr. and the JSA Bordeaux Metropole Basket Team rolled to their first win of the season.

On October 16 JSA Bordeaux defeated Vendee Challans, 99-78 with Mackey Jr. leading the way with 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, two blocks and two steals. JSA also had five other players score in double-figures in the rout.

In Mackey Jr.’s recent “Game Day Vlog” uploaded to his YouTube page, the 6’8’’ forward was feeling extremely confident headed into the match-up. It was the team’s first home game and that confidence translated onto the court, ultimately lifting him and his teammates.

In his breakdown of the contest, Mackey Jr. disclosed that he took on a bench role in what was his third game competing in the National Men’s One (NM1) Division of the French Basketball League. He also admitted that he had no issue with the coaching staff making the adjustment and his focus was simply on doing his job.

“It’s our first home game so today is a pretty exciting day. I’m feeling good today because we have a new player and I feel better now that we have everyone playing in their true positions. I played out of position for the past two games and didn’t do too well.

“I didn’t start this game. I came off the bench with about five minutes to go in the first quarter. It was probably because of how I played the last two games, but I had no problem with that. I just wanted to focus on what I do best and bring some energy off the bench. I had to play my game at my pace because I know when I play hard, and I know what I can bring to the game.”



Mackey Jr. was able to show off his versatility, scoring on the inside while demonstrating his range and touch, shooting the ball from the outside. Overall, he expressed that it was a great team win and hopes the team can sustain their momentum.



“It was a very good team win for us. I think as a team we shared the ball really well. Defensively, I think we were locked in on our assignments and everyone knows defense wins games.

“On a personal note I had a really good night. I had about two turnovers which I don’t love but I’ll be working on that as I go. I was trying to do everything on both ends, just bringing energy and it worked.



“I’m feeling good now that I get to play my position. I was playing at center early on but I feel way more comfortable now. It feels good to be where I’m supposed to be and doing what I’m supposed to do.”

He closed that moving forward, it is now all about reproducing what got them their first win, which was playing with energy and focus.