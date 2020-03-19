Local sports brought to a halt amid COVID-19 concerns

ON HOLD – Local sports, including the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association, Grand Bahama Primary School Athletic Association, Grand Bahama Basketball Association, Grand Bahama Little League and Grand Bahama Flag Football League have suspended play until further notice amid global concern of COVID-19. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

As a result of the first reported case of the noval Cornavirus (COVID-19) local sports on the island of Grand Bahama has been suspended indefinitely.

With all schools now closed until April 14, as declared by Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Dr. Hubert Minnis, Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association and Grand Bahama Primary School Athletic Association sanctioned sports will not resume until sometime next month.

Along with the suspension of primary and secondary school sports, the Grand Bahama Little League has also followed suit in postponing their ongoing season.

Prior to the suspension of the GBLL season, the teams took to the diamond one more time this past Saturday, March 14.

In Coach Pitch action the PharmaChem Lions defeated Master Traders 242 by a final score of 10-7. Shortly after the Diamond Buccaneers were white hot all contest, and routed Diamond Rock, 15-0.

In Minor League play (10 and Under), the Buccaneers were taken to the limit by the MSC Shippers, but the Bucs eventually prevailed by a score of 4-2.

In Major League competition (12 and Under), the FES Predators fended off the Buccaneers to win this past week’s tilt, 9-7.

In Junior play (14 and Under) the Piranhas clicked on all cylinders to quiet the Buccaneers, 13-5. Following that contest the Lions outlasted the Predators, 7-3.

And finally, in Senior action (18 and Under) G.B. Elite surged late to prevail over Mr. G.J. Pip Walkers, 9-4.

With a number of games left to play, the standings are as follows until games resume.

In Coach Pitch, the Diamond Buccaneers hold a 3-0 lead in the standings. Master Traders 242 and the Pharmachem Lions remain tied for second place at 2-2, while Diamond Rocks sit in fourth place at 0-3.

In the Minor League standings, the Buccaneers sit in first place at 3-0. The Powerade Predators sit in second at 1-1, while the MSC Shippers hold the number three spot, and GBPA Lions sit in fourth place at 0-2.

In the Major League standings, the Buccaneers sit in first place at 2-1. They are trailed by the FES Predators who sit in second place at 1-2, while the Lions sit in third place, who have yet to play a game at 0-0.

The Lions sit in first place of the Junior League at 3-0. The Piranhas hold second position at 3-1, followed by the Buccaneers at 1-3 while the Predators sit in fourth at 0-3.

In the Senior boys standings, G.B. Elite holds first place at 1-0, the Piranhas have yet to play a game but sit in second place at 0-0, while the Walkers’ loss to G.B. Elite has them in third at 0-1.

The Grand Bahama Flag Football League, who was set to commence their season later this month, have also announced they too would be putting their opening day on hold.

In a notice sent to teams around the league, it read in part, “On behalf of the Executive Board of the GBFFL we would like to advise all team and affiliates that in view of the COVID-19 protocol established by the Bahamas Government on gatherings, that the start of the 2020 GBFFL Flag Football season has been postponed until further notice.

“Please note that this is not a cancellation of our season and that we will continue to plan for the start of the season once it has been cleared to do so by the Bahamas Governmental Agencies. However, as the safety of our players, vendors, fans, officials and executives is of utmost importance to us we cannot and will not go against health advisories and safety directives.”

The release went on to urge players and officials to exercise the recommended hygienic measures and to avoid large social gatherings in the meantime to avoid the contraction and spread of the virus.