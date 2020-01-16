Local baseball organizations grateful for equipment donation

SHARING THE WEALTH – The Rising Stars Baseball and Softball Development League, Grand Bahama Little League and Legacy Baseball were the happy recipients of new equipment this past Saturday, January 11, at the EMERA Baseball Park. The donation was made by Indian River State College’s softball coach, Dale Atkinson and Wilson’s Sporting Goods. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Hurricane Dorian impacted many lives on Grand Bahama back in September 2019 and the local baseball organizations felt the pinch as well.

Now, months since players and organizations lost most of their baseball equipment and uniforms, the Rising Stars Baseball and Softball Development League, Grand Bahama Little League (GBLL) and Legacy Baseball had some of their equipment replaced.

Thanks to a generous donation of goods from Indian River State College’s Softball Coach, Dale Atkinson and Wilson’s Sporting Goods, players received bats, baseball mitts, uniforms, baseballs and much more. Those items were distributed this past Saturday, January 11, at the EMERA Baseball Park.

While the donations were primarily made to Rising Stars, the association deemed it fitting to distribute most of the baseball equipment to GBLL and Legacy, while Rising Stars were given mostly uniforms along with other equipment.

Rising Stars President Yvonne Lockhart, shared that the donation will surely go a long way at restoring each organization’s normalcy even further.

“Rising Stars is humbled and grateful to coach Dale Atkinson of Indian River State College and Wilson Sporting Goods for their generosity. Coach Atkinson is no stranger to Grand Bahama and over the years has become like family.

“He has, in the past, assisted our organization in hosting clinics and with equipment. Coach Atkinson and Wilson’s thoughtfulness is a gift we will always treasure.

“The sporting organizations were dealt a devastating blow by Hurricane Dorian but through this gift of kindness it will definitely bring smiles to our athletes who would have lost their equipment and by extension, our baseball family who we take pleasure in sharing this gift of kindness,” said Lockhart.

Legacy’s Sonia Smith-Knowles was on hand to receive the items for that organization and shared their kids will certainly make good use of the donation.

“We had a lot of our members lose their equipment. So, we’re so happy today that Yvonne has done this for us. We deeply appreciate it and we’re just praying that this year, 2020, we can have a little more interleague play because the kids need to get that playing time in.

“Hopefully this can be the start of a wonderful relationship.”

GBLL’s Public Relations Head, Trevor Russell, said all of the organizations have a common goal, and the gesture on the part of Rising Stars solidified that belief.

“It’s about sharing the wealth. If we get something it goes to everyone because we all have a common goal, all of us are into the youth and all of us are into baseball.

“A lot of my kids were affected and lost everything, and the only thing they had to hold onto during (Hurricane) Dorian was their skill of baseball. For somebody to deposit into their well-being like this, that’s saying a lot for their charisma and self-esteem. This was like a God-send for us.”

With some equipment in place now, it is also time for the coaches of Rising Stars to load up on their knowledge of the game. The coaches will travel today, January 16 to participate in the National Fastpitch Coaches Clinic (NFCA) Coaches Clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two-clinic will from January 17-18.

Typically, each clinic features five clinicians who will share ideas, drills, strategies, player development techniques and much more. The format includes rotating speaker sessions, breaks to visit the vendors, a question and answer (Q&A) panel with the speakers and a social hour of networking and fun.

Each speaker is available throughout the two-day event to answer specific questions and share their insights about the game.

Rising Stars’ Coach, Desmond “Big Country” Dean, who has now been a part of the organization for a year, shared the upcoming clinic should be an eye-opener and will help the coaches on their quest to further develop the sport of softball.

“The clinic is going to be hosted by high-level coaches from the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association). So, I’m looking forward to picking their brains and expanding my knowledge.

“The information they have to share is so vast. What I know, personally, right now is probably only a fraction of what they have to offer. So, I’m looking forward to being like a sponge and picking their brains to better myself as a coach.”

Dean furthered that the process of coaching young players to the next level is not an overnight process and noted that it’s all worthwhile in the end.

“Two or three years from now when you see a 12 or 13-year old on the verge of signing with a college on a scholarship offer to further their education, that is the glory in all of this - to see these kids go from one stage to the next in their development and that process is only going to help these kids.

“That glorification is what has us as coaches out here dedicated and committing ourselves every Saturday morning or evenings throughout the week,” he concluded.