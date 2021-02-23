Lanisha Rolle resigns at Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture

ROLLE RESIGNS – Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle, has reportedly resigned from Cabinet today – Tuesday, February 23. Rolle is the fourth minister to resign from the Minnis Cabinet. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

As the country continues its trek toward normalcy within the sporting community, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Lanisha Rolle has tendered her resignation.

The resignation letter was made public Tuesday, February 23 and did not give a detailed reason behind the decision. However, the letter did state that Rolle will continue to serve as the Member of Parliament for Seabreeze in Nassau, New Providence, Bahamas.

“Today, I tender my resignation as Minister of the Government of The Bahamas. I am pleased to have opened and ‘bookmark’ this chapter of my book of national service to the good people of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“The contract I signed with the voters of Seabreeze on election day was for a period of five years or until or unless a new Member of Parliament is seated. Therefore, I remain focused and committed to fully performing my part of the contract. I vowed to represent the Seabreeze Constituency as the sitting Member of Parliament for Seabreeze and I will continue to keep my word to do the best that I can, for as long as I can.

“Indeed, these are extraordinary difficult times for the Bahamian people, and particularly, the people of Seabreeze. Therefore, I will not abandon them in the hour they most need representation. Hence, I will continue to represent my beloved Seabreeze constituents without fear or favor.

“I take this opportunity to thank the Prime Minister Dr. Huber Minnis for the opportunity to serve as a Member of his Cabinet, and wish he, his family and the remaining members of Cabinet well. Significantly, I thank the Free National Movement Party, its officers and Seabreeze executives for their support throughout this portion of my journey in national service.

“Moreover, I thank the management and staff of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture for their resounding support of my leadership as their Minister. They are amongst the finest, most dedicated and hardworking civil servants whose labor of public service shall not be in vain.”

The Freeport News reached out to Director of Sports Tim Munnings, but as of post time had received no comment.