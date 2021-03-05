Lady Rebs advance against Tennessee in SEC Quarters

MOVING ON – Bahamian Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Bahamian guard Valerie Nesbitt embrace, at right, after the Ole Miss Lady Rebels upset the Arkansas Razorbacks 69-60 Thursday evening (March 4) to advance into the Women’s SEC Tournament’s quarterfinals. The Lady Rebels would play the Tennessee Volunteers Friday evening (March 5) with a trip to the semifinals on the line. (PHOTO: OLE MISS ATHLETICS)

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Lady Rebels have kept their NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Tournament championship hopes alive.

The team stunned the number 13 Southeastern conference--ranked Arkansas Razorbacks yesterday evening (Thursday, March 4) to advance through to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Women's SEC (Southeastern Conference) Tournament, currently taking place in Greenville, South Carolina.

Behind a strong defensive effort, and an outstanding offensive performance by Shakira Austin, the Lady Rebels eclipsed the Razorbacks, 69-60, advancing to their first quarterfinal appearance in the tournament since 2010. Austin led the charge with a monstrous 29-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Bahamian guard Valerie Nesbitt chipped in off the bench with six points and four rebounds.

Donetta Johnson added 12 points and five rebounds, while Jacorriah Bracey supplied seven points and three rebounds.

The win lifted the Lady Rebels to the (March 5) clash with the number 14 ranked Tennessee Volunteers (8:30 p.m. start). That contest would have some “revenge” feel to it as the Lady Rebels lost to the Volunteers earlier in the season, 68-67.



For ‘Coach Yo,’ the season may have been filled with ups and downs, but she managed to finish the regular season with a career-high four wins (4-10) within the conference, eclipsing her previous mark of 3-13 when she first took over the team in 2018. While not glamorous, with the team having to overcome the ongoing COVI-19 pandemic the season certainly was a breath of fresh air after no SEC wins in the 2019-2020 season.

Nonetheless, the Lady Rebels appear on the right track with budding confidence. After giving the Razorbacks their just due in respect, the win left McPhee-McCuin feeling that once all goes well, her team can “create havoc,” during the tournament.

But first, they are focused on taking care of business against Tennessee.

According to quotes taken from McPhee-McCuin’s postgame press conference, she emphasized the joy he players are having.

“I think we're a fun team to watch. They say we got to win games. We took care of business tonight. We're focused on Tennessee.

“We thought we played them well at Tennessee. We ended up losing that game by one point at their place. So, they're going to be primed and ready to go, but so are we. We're just going to take it 10 minutes at a time.”

In regards to making their case to be entered into the NCAA Women’s Tournament she gave her explanation. “That's an Arkansas team that beat UConn, you know? That is a legitimate team. They’re going to be a three seed (in the National Tournament), and we beat them. My young pups, I had four freshmen on the floor at one time. We are a team that can go in the NCAA tournament and create havoc.”



“I think the SEC is that strong. So, they say they look at your last seven to 10 games. We beat Kentucky, we lost to Tennessee by one, 10-point game versus A&M. We're just building our case,” said Coach Yo.

The team went through a tough stretch just a month ago, having to overcome a six-game losing streak. Having a young team means there would be some growing pains, but McPhee-McCuin thought their past experience has the team battle tested enough to make things difficult for potential opposing teams.

“Experience is one hell of a teacher. That’s first of all. Experience does that. You got to grow through things. You know how people say you got to go through things? I believe you got to grow through things. Those losses, the crazy travel, all that, we felt like it paid off for us right now. You want your team playing their best basketball right now.

“Our team started understanding that no one’s going to give us anything. If they want it, they got to go take it. And, then they started understanding that they're in these games with these teams.

“It’s what you think, it’s what you believe. We’re just having fun. It’s a fun group. My freshmen don’t know what they don’t know. That’s a good thing sometimes. That’s what it is. It’s no special sauce. It’s just them being connected.”