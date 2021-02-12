Lady Rebels pick up second consecutive SEC victory

IT’S A WIN – The Ole Miss Lady Rebels celebrate in the locker room after ending their six-game losing streak with a 72-60 win over the Kentucky Wildcats this past Thursday, February 5. The team picked up their second-straight win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, 67-62, this past Thursday, February 11. (PHOTO: OLE MISS ATHLETICS)

The Ole Miss Lady Rebels picked up their second-straight victory over a Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponent on Thursday night. They defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her troops took care of business in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Thursday, February 11, hanging tough for a 67-62 victory. The win improved the team to a 9-7 record overall, with a 3-7 mark in the SEC.

Bahamian guard Valerie Nesbitt added to the Lady Rebels’ balanced play with six points, two rebounds and two steals. Rebels’ forward Shakira Austin led the charge with a 25-point outburst and grabbed 13 rebounds in the process.

Madison Scott chipped in with a double-double of her own, 11 points and 10 rebounds. Donnetta Johnson added seven points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Rebels appear to have found a new groove and ‘Coach Yo’ said that her team was long overdue for a win on the road.

“We’ve been knocking on the door for a road win for some time. I’m really glad we were able to stave off Alabama's run and come away with the victory.”

The win came after the team had multiple days off following their success against the number 14 ranked Kentucky Wildcats back on February 4.



The 72-60 victory snapped a frustrating six-game losing streak.

Nesbitt received the start at point guard in that contest (against Kentucky) and finished with nine points, three rebounds and three assists. Her role in the offense assisted Austin, who led the charge with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Mimi Reid provided a huge spark off the bench as she finished with 14 points and four assists. Scott also chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds.

Overall the Bahamian bred head coach expressed that her team was steadily improving throughout the losing streak, fighting through adversity.

According to Ole Miss Sports.com, McPhee-McCuin was quoted saying, “I’m extremely grateful for the win.”

“I’m extremely grateful for our players showing resilience and not breaking. I thought that they put together 40 minutes (of basketball). We knew we were close because we put together a good 25 minutes, then 30 minutes. Against LSU we put together 39 minutes.

“So, the focus for the last couple of days was just on finishing and I think we did a good job with that tonight.”



Will the wins proved to be momentum builders for the Lady Rebels? With their six-game losing streak behind them, Coach Yo and company hope to rack up even more wins as they journey through the remaining portion of their SEC schedule.

The Lady Rebels hope to pick up their third-straight win when they host cross-state rivals, Mississippi State, this coming Sunday, February 14 at the Pavilion at Ole Miss.