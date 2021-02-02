Lady Rebels hoping to improve in SEC

LOOKING TO IMROVE – Ole Miss Lady Rebels still have a good chance at significantly improving upon last season’s winless record in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play.

After their recent 75-66 loss to the LSU Tigers in overtime on January 31, Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Lady Rebels fell to a 7-7 overall record, but are now just 1-7 in the SEC, trailing in 12th place.

The loss was a tough one to swallow for the team, considering the Lady Rebels were in control for most of the game. A late fourth quarter rally from the Tigers, however, proved to be the Rebs' undoing. It was the team’s second overtime loss to the Tigers for the season.

The Lady Rebels struggled mightily through line-up changes, en route to a 0-16 record in conference play and overall 7-23 record last season. The Lady Rebels certainly showed signs of a complete turnaround this year with a 6-0 start at the opening of the season.

However, as the COVID-19 pandemic remained a factor, the Lady Rebels had their momentum halted going into their SEC schedule back in December when players had to enter health and safety protocols.



In their first encounter with the LSU Tigers on January 4 the Rebels had just eight players available and lost in overtime 77-69. They regrouped days later (January 7) and defeated the Auburn Tigers, 62-58.

Since then the Lady Rebels dropped contests to Mississippi State, 60-50, the Missouri Tigers, 86-77, the Georgia Bulldogs, 73-57, the Florida Gators, 78-68, the Tennessee Volunteers, 68-67 and again to LSU.

Next up on their schedule are the number 15 ranked Kentucky Wildcats, who will be coming into the Pavilion at Ole Miss on February 4. The Lady Rebels will then travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide on February 11.

They will then welcome their rivals, Mississippi State, to the Pavilion on February 14. From there they will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take the number 16 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on February 18.



The Lady Rebels will be back at home on February 21 when they go against Texas A&M. A few days later they will take on the number two ranked team in the nation, the South Carolina Gamecocks, on February 25. They will then play the Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky on February 28 in their final game for the season.

Ole Miss will then shift focus to the SEC Tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Greenville, South Carolina on March 3-7.