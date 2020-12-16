Lady Rebels continue streak in victory over Jackson State

IN THE ‘W’ – Valerie Nesbitt, left, slings a pass to her teammate during the Ole Miss Lady Rebels’ 89-65 win over Jackson State on December 15. (PHOTO: OLE MISS ATHLETICS)

The Ole Miss Lady Rebels’ fast-paced start to the 2020-2021 season continued this past Tuesday (December 15) at the Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.



The Lady Rebels improved to 5-0, their best start to a season under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, with an 89-65 drumming of Jackson State. Bahamian guard Valerie Nesbitt added balance to the Rebels’ scoring output.

Nesbitt added 10 points on three-for-eight shooting from the field and had herself a four-for-five effort at the free throw line. She also set her teammates up and finished with five assists, while coming away with two steals. This was Nesbitt’s first double figure point total for the year.

Shakira Austin, however, paced the Rebels with 22 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Madison Scott chipped in with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Donetta Johnson added 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Lady Rebels’ growth on the defensive end continued as they forced Jackson State to turn the ball over 29 times.



Despite the outcome, McPhee-McCuin noted that she was not particularly happy with the team’s performance in the fourth quarter. As she noted, the Lady Rebels were able to hold Jackson State to 12 points in the first quarter and 14 points in the second and third quarter. The Lady Rebels gave up 25 points in the fourth quarter.

However, she recognized that sometimes the win won’t look pretty all the time.

“Sometimes you have to win ugly so obviously I’m grateful for the win. But, I thought we could have been so much better. We had some moments of let-down, so we definitely need to improve on that.

“Our team is the 10th youngest in the country so we’re going to have moments like this. But we’re going to have to grow quicker than we have. I knew this would be a gritty game. But our team knows what it’s like to be behind.



“We (coaching staff) create those scenarios for them (in practice) and we just want to be able to have that pride when we lead on the defensive end,” concluded Coach Yo.