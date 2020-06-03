Kings, Suns in the mix when NBA resumes

IN THE MIX – There’s good news for Bahamians Chavano “Buddy” Hield (right) and DeAndre Ayton (left). Hield, shooting guard for the Sacramento Kings and Ayton, center for the Phoenix Suns still have a shot at making their first playoff appearances in their budding careers this season.

There’s good news for Bahamians Chavano “Buddy” Hield and DeAndre Ayton.

Hield, shooting guard for the Sacramento Kings and Ayton, center for the Phoenix Suns still have a shot at making their first playoff appearances in their budding careers this season.

The NBA Board of Governors will meet via conference call on Thursday, June 4 to ratify a decision on the NBA’s return.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has been suspended since mid-March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time the league’s Board of Governors have been hard at work to provide a safe return of the season for its players.

According to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there appears to be a certain return on the horizon. The NBA Board of Governors will meet with the intention of approving the league’s plan for a 22-team return-to-play in Orlando, Florida.

“Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular season games in Orlando for seeding purposes for the playoffs, sources tell ESPN,” Wojonarowski reported via social media.



The top-eight teams from both conferences, Eastern and Western, will make up for 16 of the teams set to continue the league’s season at Disney World’s Wide World of Sports facility, which has been earmarked as the bubble location.



Wojnarowski continued: “Joining the 16 current playoff teams in Orlando: New Orleans (Pelicans), Portland (Trailblazers), Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio (Spurs) in the West and Washington (Wizards) in the East.

“The play-in tournament will include the number eight and number nine teams, if the ninth seed finishes the regular season within four games of the eighth. In that case, the number eight seed enters a double-elimination tournament, and the number nine seed a single-elimination tournament, sources said.”



He went on to detail that the NBA's inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference and nine Eastern Conference.

The proposed date for the league’s official return is July 31-October 12.

Teams already locked into playoff spots include Western Conference leaders in the Los Angeles Lakers (49-14) and Eastern conference leaders, the Milwaukee Bucks (53-12).

Second in the East are the Toronto Raptors (46-18) and Boston Celtics (43-21) following in third.

In fourth are the Miami Heat (41-24), fifth place Indiana Pacers (39-26), and sixth place Philadelphia 76’ers (39-26) - who are all expected to clinch playoff berths.

The Brooklyn Nets (30-34), Orlando Magic (30-35) hold the seventh and eighth spots respectively in that conference while the Wizards will play toward their playoff spot from ninth place at 24-40).

With the eight-game format in the West, the second place Clippers (44-20), third place Denver Nuggets (43-22), fourth place Utah Jazz (41-23), fifth place Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24), sixth place Houston Rockets (40-24) are expected to clinch berths out West.



The seventh place Dallas Mavericks, at 40-27, are on the verge of clinching their playoff berth out West.

The Memphis Grizzlies held the eighth seed in the Western Conference at 32-33 when the league was suspended. The Trailblazers hold the ninth seed at 29-37, the Pelicans are 10th at 28-36.

Hield and the Kings are 11th in the West and just four games out of that playoff spot at 28-36 and the Spurs are in 12th place at 27-36.

For Ayton and the Suns, they are 13th in that conference at 26-39.

Hield and the Kings had their fair share of downs throughout the season up to the league’s suspension but were beginning to turn the corner. Over the last 10 games dating back to February 20, the team went 7-3 up to their last game on March 8.

They were able to squeeze out some notable victories over that 10-game stretch. They defeated the Grizzlies twice, along with wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, and Portland Trailblazers.

Despite being relegated to a sixth-man role coming off the bench, the 6’5’’ sharpshooting Grand Bahamian was one of the team’s bright spots all year. Hield solidified his shooting dominance in this past year’s Three-Point contest, out lasting Suns’ guard Devin Booker in the final round.

Hield is the team’s second leading scorer at 19.8 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from the three-point arch. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds and a career-high in assists at 3.1 per game.

As for Ayton and the Suns, they too have struggled but many wonder what would be different had Ayton not been suspended for 25 games at the beginning of the season. Up to the league’s suspension the team went 4-6 over their last 10 games but it's expected they will have renewed energy once the league continues.

Ayton remained a double-double threat for the Suns averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds per night, while shooting 54 percent from the field and averaging 1.7 blocks per game.