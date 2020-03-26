Joshua Dames receives collegiate Division-I offer

DAMES RECEIVES OFFER – Former Tabernacle Falcons’ shooting guard Joshua Dames, received his first Division-I offer from the South Carolina State Bulldogs after completing his senior season at BC Christian Preparatory Academy in Canada. Dames averaged 18 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.0 assists per game playing for the Panthers.

When former Tabernacle Falcons’ sharpshooter Joshua Dames made the leap to play his senior season at BC Christian Preparatory Academy in British Columbia, Canada it was a decision made to expand his game and his strengths on the basketball court.

The move was also made to prepare him for one of his goals - which is to play the game of basketball at the collegiate level. Now, after a season where the BC Prep Panthers’ shooting guard averaged 18 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.0 assists per game, Dames has received his first official National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division-I offer.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs extended the first collegiate offer to the Grand Bahamian, who also totaled five games where he scored 30 or more points and eight games in which he made six or more three pointers.

With more offers expected to come down the pipeline, Dames is simply humble and grateful that his time at BC Prep has paid off to this extent.

“In terms of my basketball season it has been a tremendous year for me. Me, coming to BC Prep Academy has been a great experience for me and my family.

“I’ve been able to just take my game to a totally different level and use my emotion and learn how to be a composed basketball player, and be able to compete at the highest level.

“I just want to thank my coaches and all the people who took the time to help me become a better me; not just on the basketball court but off of it. I’m just waiting to hear back from a few coaches. I’ve been blessed to receive my first offer at the start of the recruiting season,” Dames expressed.

The Bulldogs could certainly use some help offensively and Dames, should he choose that programme, could provide a spark. The Bulldogs finished their 2019-2020 season 11-18 overall, and finished 6-10 in Mid Eastern Conference play.

Dames was also sure to send a special message to other young persons to keep them inspired and urged them to continue chasing their goals.

“Never forget to keep God first in everything that you do. No matter what you do, do it to the best of your abilities. If something is meant for you then the right person will see you at the right time. That’s what my mom always taught me.

“I just want to give thanks to all my coaches - from my coaches at Tabernacle to my coaches at Teleos Christian Academy. It’s just been so many individuals that have had a big impact on my life. The journey continues,” he concluded.

Dames helped lead the Falcons to the Bahamas High School Basketball national title in March 2018 when they defeated the Jack Hayward Wildcats. He had one of the best individual performances in the 2019 national title game albeit in a loss to the St. George’s Jaguars in March 2019.