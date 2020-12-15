Jonquel Jones returns to Russian league play

JJ RETURNS – Grand Bahamian Jonquel Jones and UMMC-Ekaterinburg returned to action on Monday, December 15, in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League, where the 6´6´´center posted 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Grand Bahamian Jonquel Jones and UMMC-Ekaterinburg were finally back in action as the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League continued this past Monday, December 15.



The 6’6’’ center posted 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in UMMC’s, 82-49 win over Nadezhda Orenburg. Breanna Stewart led the way with a double-double as she scored 16 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and added 4 assists.



Maria Vadeeva also finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

UMMC head coach Miguel Mendez shared after the game that he was pleased with how the team played in the first half, which allowed them to build an insurmountable lead.



“The opponents missed Monique Billings who is one of the top scoring players on the Orenburg roster. So, our center players had an opportunity to collect over 50 points.

“It was a good match for us. The game was made mainly in the first half. We had an active start and showed tough game in defense. In the second half, we were able to keep the rhythm, while showing a good level of team effort.

“It was a pleasure to see the fans in the gym. There were few fans, but they provided us with great support and it helped us very much tonight.”

The latest win improved their undefeated streak to 8-0, which makes them second best in the league behind first place Dynamo Kursk (9-0).



UMMC’s upcoming contest has shaped up to be one that is highly anticipated. UMMC will take on Dynamo Kursk this coming Sunday, December 20.

The teams will then break for the Christmas holidays and return to action in January 2021. UMMC’s first opponent for the New Year will be Nika Syktyvar on January 6. Subsequently Jones and UMMC will then take on Spartak Noginsk on January 14.



UMMC will then continue EuroLeague Women’s action on January 19-22. The reigning champions in that regard, currently lead Group C with a 3-0 record.