Jonquel Jones returns home and makes hurricane relief donation

GREATLY APPRECIATED – Grand Bahamian centre for the Connecticut Sun, Jonquel Jones, left, and Managing Director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority Board Kay Forbes-Smith, right, presented Nicole Henfield, one of the 10 lucky recipients, with a hurricane relief check this past Sunday, December 22, in the Delphine Room at Pelican Bay Resort. Ten affected persons from Hurricane Dorian were presented with hurricane relief funds raised from Jones GoFundMe Page. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Ten randomly selected persons left the Pelican Bay Resort wearing big smiles after receiving some holiday cheer from Grand Bahamian Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star, Jonquel Jones.

With help from Grand Bahama Department of Social Services, which provided a list of badly affected persons as a result of Hurricane Dorian this past September, those 10 selected individuals received $5,000 toward repairs and hurricane relief yesterday – Sunday, December 22 – presented personally by Jones and Katherine (Kay) Forbes-Smith, Managing Director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority Board.

The happy recipients were treated to a buffet at the Delphine Room at Pelican Bay, where Jones voiced that it meant it a lot to her to make such worthwhile, and much-needed donations.

The funds were raised via the GoFundMe page Jones and company launched in the wake of the historic and destructive category five hurricane that rampaged through the Northern Bahamas, particularly Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“Today was just about persons who were affected by Hurricane Dorian. After the storm, we wanted to do something to help them out. So, we created a GoFundMe and raised money from the WNBA and everywhere else.

“We wanted to come home and give the money to people who were in need and make sure put it in their hands so they can get done what they need to get done.

“It was super important to come back. I know personally what it’s like to be hit hard by a hurricane. I know how that despair feels and to lose everything. So, when I saw what was happening, I just wanted to be able to come back and try to give back,” the 6’6’’ WNBA All-Star voiced.

Forbes-Smith also shared that it’s a good thing that Jones kept an eye out for her home in the midst of a very competitive season for the Connecticut Sun.

Not only has Jones stepped up, Forbes-Smith also noted that other athletes abroad are still reaching out to see what relief they can provide.

“Jonquel is very well a successful athlete abroad and it’s good to know she remembers her community all the time and particularly after the hurricane. What she is doing today, supporting families who have been affected by the hurricane is tremendous.

“A lot of our athletes and persons who are living abroad have stepped up and sent relief good and still sending relief goods and inquiring on what we need more of. I think Bahamians abroad have done a great job.”

Jones, who grew up playing both soccer and basketball, had two coaches that played a big role in her upbringing. Coach Mary Woodside-Knowles, who co-founded the Girls Soccer Development League with her husband, Donnie, was proud to see the effort Jones made with the recent venture.

“We’re so proud of her and the best thing about Jonquel is she never forgets where she comes from. Every opportunity she mentions The Bahamas and her people at home so we’re very proud of her.”

Gladstone “Moon” McPhee, who coached Jones during her time in HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports), also voiced that Jones’ stride to help those in need, is something the seasoned coach has been drilling into every player enrolled in the HOYTES programme.

“If anyone knows me knows she’s from a programme that I’m behind and we’re used to trying to drill into our current and former athletes to give back.

“That’s the name of the game. We work with you so you can work with somebody else. It was always in Jonqel’s nature to give back. It’s all about giving back to someone and later on, it will have to come back to you,” he concluded.

The 10 persons were presented with their checks at the conclusion of the ceremony, where each person thanked Jones and company for the kind gesture.