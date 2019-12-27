Jonquel Jones optimistic about 2020 WNBA season

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, left, celebrates after her basket during the first half of Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Washington Mystics, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Connecticut Sun nearly capped off a magical run through the 2019 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season.

She and her Connecticut Sun finished the season with a 23-11 win/loss mark. The team eventually found themselves playing for the ultimate prize that is the WNBA title against the Washington Mystics this past September leading into October. The best of five series ultimately went to game five, with the Mystics winning the title and the series, 3-2.

Nonetheless, the Sun ended the season as the second-best team, record wise, with Jones leading the way in points, rebounds and blocks per game for the runners-up. The 6’6’’ “Bahamian Beast” put up season averages of 14.6 points, 9.7 rebounds (league best), and 2.0 blocks (career-high and league best) on a nightly basis. Building on her defensive resume` Jones also averaged a career-high in steals with 1.3 steals per game.

‘JJ’ earned her second All-Star nod this past season. Jones finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds a member of Team (Elena) Delle Donne, but the team fell to Team (A’ja) Wilson, 129-126.

The versatile center also made it to the championship round of the Skills Challenge, where she was edged by Diamond DeShields of the Chicago Sky.

During a season filled a handful of memorable performances, Jones solidified her status among the WNBA’s best when she delivered an all-time performance in Game two of those WNBA finals back on October 1, 2019.

The Holmes Rock native went nuclear on the Mystics in their own arena, torching the eventual champions for 32 points on 13-for-24 shooting from the field (three-for-seven from three-point range), while grabbing 18 rebounds and blocking three shots in that 99-87 series-tying victory.

Facing a 2-1 deficit to the Mystics the possibility of the Mystics celebrating at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, Jones, once again, came up huge. She led the way with an 18-point and 13-rebound performance in the 90-86 win that pushed the series to its fifth and final game back in Washington.

She averaged 19.2 points and 11 rebounds in the finals.

While the loss was an emotional one for the young Sun team, Jones shared with this daily that there’s no reason to believe that the team won’t find themselves back on the WNBA Finals’ stage.

What made the effort mean even more to the four-year center out of George Washington University, was the outpouring of support ‘JJ’ received from throughout the league as Hurricane Dorian hit Grand Bahama and Abaco just before the Sun’s playoff push in September.

“I season started off great but the year before last we did the same thing. We started off good and then we had a lull midway through. It affected us a little bit but it was good to know that even though we had that lull we were still able to get back to our level of basketball, especially hitting our stride right before the playoffs.

“With Hurricane Dorian hitting The Bahamas near the end of the season, it was a crazy time. When I saw the damage - my family was affected, everyone that I basically knew was affected. I just wanted to go out there and play as hard as I could and definitely put The Bahamas on my back.

“I wanted the championship for them and for us (Sun) too. It didn’t happen, unfortunately. But I think we have a lot to build on. We’re very young and a team that has unprecedented experience at this point. I think for us, the sky ‘s the limit and we expect to be back in that same position next year.”

Jones admitted her role this past season was a lot different in comparison to the 2018 season. Jones returned to the Sun late that season but emerged as a huge presence off the bench for the Sun. As a result, the “Bahamian Beast” secured her first ever Sixth Woman of the Year award.

Going into the 2019 season, Jones’ role on the team became much clearer and the rest became history.

“The season when I came back we had a roster that was kind of shaky. I wasn’t really in the position I was in before. I came off the bench and won Sixth Woman of the Year.

“Coming into this season I had a talk with the team on what my role would be and what they expected from me. I wanted to be able to execute and bring that to the team.

“I just hit the ground rolling. I felt great from the beginning of the season. The year before I came in a little out of shape and I didn’t really hit my stride until the second half of the season. But this year I made sure my conditioning was where I needed it to be, and it showed. That was the biggest difference coming into this recent year.”

Among the many highlights from the 2019 season, Jones recollected when she had a special guest in attendance during a road game against the Dallas Wing on June 27.

Sacramento Kings guard and childhood friend, Chavano “Buddy” Hield, showed up wearing a Sun jersey with Jones’ name visibly on the back and it turned out to be one of her best memories from the season.

“That felt great. We go way back to primary school days. Honestly and truly it felt good for him to come out and support but that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve known each other for so long it’s just second nature to pull for the other.

“I’m happy he came to the game and happy I got to see him and meet the family. It’s amazing to have the kind of support from somebody like him who I’ve seen grow up and actually grew up with.”

Jones will continue to build on her résumé overseas as she competes in the Russian Premier League as a member of the UMMC Ekaterinburg, the number one team in the league at 7-1 so thus far this season.