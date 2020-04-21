Jonquel Jones keeping in shape, praises Govt. COVID-19 efforts

MAKING THE BEST OF IT – Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star and Grand Bahama native, Jonquel “JJ” Jones is not only making the most of her time here at home, to ensure that she stays fit, but she also commended the government’s efforts to prevent the widespread of COVID-19 in the country.

It may not be under the most ideal conditions, but Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star and Grand Bahama native, Jonquel "JJ" Jones is making the most of her time here at home, to ensure that she stays fit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to issue emergency orders for their respective countries and sporting events have been suspended for the foreseeable future. Since returning home from playing in Russia, the two-time WNBA All-Star and international MVP and champion has been making the best of the situation at hand.

The Freeport News spoke with JJ via phone conversation this past weekend. Along with a brief recap of her time in Russia following the 2019 WNBA season, Jones commended the government's efforts to prevent the widespread of COVID-19 in the country.

The 6’6’’ Connecticut Sun swing standout center/power forward said her main concern was getting home before facing a situation whereby she would be stuck overseas.



“I’ve been home a little while now. When the pandemic started happening I just wanted to hurry up and get out of Russia because I did not want to be stuck there. Obviously, we have translators there but I just wanted to be home where I could be with my family.

“When it first started, we weren’t sure if they were going to cancel the Russian League. A lot of the players in the EuroLeague were going home because a lot of teams were letting them go. Russia was taking a little longer to figure things out, but eventually they let us go.



“From there I came home. I knew there would be a country shutdown (for businesses, etc.), but I wasn’t expecting it to be where we’d be in the house for 24 hours. Obviously, I understand why the Prime Minister (the Rt. Honorable Dr. Hubert Minnis) is doing this.



“Our country can’t handle it becoming a huge outbreak like it is in the United States. I completely understand and honestly, I’m proud of how he is handling everything right now. I think his leadership has been good,” said the international sports ambassador.

If you’re worried that the “Bahamian Beast” would get a bit rusty with no access to a gym or basketball court, don’t fret. Jones noted that recently she was able to erect a portable basketball rim at home to stay sharp.

After nearly clenching her first WNBA title, Jones and UMMC Ekaterinburg women’s basketball team took the overseas circuit by storm. In the Premier League, they ended up with a perfect 16-0 win-loss record and only lost one game in the entire Russian League.

The team featured a robust amount of other current WNBA players like the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, the Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart, the Washington Mystics’ Emma Meesseman, the Chicago Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, and the Los Angeles Sparks’ Maria Vadeeva.

On what she called similar to a “WNBA All-Star team”, the two-time league-leading rebounder said the coaching staff did a great job at managing the roster full of WNBA talent.

“When it came down to it, our coaching staff had to decide who played which games and who they wanted to rest. Coming down to the end of the season they decided they would save me for the Euroleague (Premier), because Euroleague is basically like the big competition.



“One of the benefits of playing on the team I play for is, we make the best money but we also have so many talented players, that we get a chance to rest. A lot of the WNBA players have to carry such a huge burden when they play overseas; playing like 30 minutes a game.

“For us, we get to rest and practice against the best every day and also get a chance to make sure our bodies are in good shape coming back home.”

While the Connecticut Sun had a busy offseason chasing veteran free agents, they used the 2020 WNBA Draft this past Friday, April 17 to incorporate some youth to their roster. With two late-round picks, the Sun selected guards, Kaila Charles from the University of Maryland and Baylor University's Juicy Landrum.

Charles comes in, noted for her scoring, as she led the Maryland Terrapins in scoring with a 14.3-points per game average. She was also a ball-hawking rebounder at her position, averaging 7.3 rebounds for the season.

Landrum on the hand, is known for her three-point shooting ability. She shot 42.3 percent from the three-point arch this season for the Bears, while averaging 10.8 points per game, 4.6 rebound and 3.7 assists per night.



Jones was excited about the new additions. She also noted, though, that it was tough to see the team lose Shekinna Stricklen and Courtney Williams in free agency.



“Kaila, she played at the same high school I went to when I came over to the US, Riverdale Baptist in Maryland. I didn’t even know that until it came time for the draft. I’m super excited to be playing with her because obviously she went to my high school. I think she was there when I went back there to talk to the team to encourage them. It’s crazy how things come full circle.



“Shekinna and Courtney were very big pieces of the team and two members of our Fab-Five. So for us it really hurts to see them go. They weren’t just teammates, they were also my friends who I have a relationship with way beyond basketball.

To see them go was definitely bittersweet because we made the championship and we felt we wanted to keep the core together and build on it and try and get back to the championship this year,” she shared.

Along with re-signing Jones to a multi-year deal, the Sun pulled off a sign and trade deal for the Phoenix Mercury’s DeWonna Bonner back in February. Bonner is a two-time champion, three-time all-star and a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year.



The Sun also acquired Briann January, who, Jones praised for her leadership and ability on defense.

“Briann January is someone who is a leader on the court and who really brings defensive intensity. At times during games, that’s something we really needed. Jasmine Thomas is really good but we needed somebody else along with her to bring that intensity. She is also someone who won a championship with the Indiana Fever, so she brings that championship experience.

“We also have one of the biggest free-agent signings in Connecticut with DeWanna Bonner, an all-star; someone who’s been able to score at a high clip in the league; someone who’s been consistent for a long time. The scoring we lost with Courtney, (I'm sure) DeWanna is definitely going to help with that.



“I also think she brings defense in terms of length and us being able to switch three thru five with me, her and Alyssa Thomas.



“When you look at what we lost in terms of Shekinna and Courtney, I think we gained a little bit more. They are definitely going to be missed but we made some good additions. We also got Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, who was awesome during her time at UConn (University of Connecticut). She can shoot the lights out and she’s definitely a shooter we’re bringing in to help our team develop.”

Jones concluded by encouraging everyone to remain cautious and reminded everyone to listen to what the government officials and healthcare providers are saying.

“They want the best for us and the best for our country. Everyone wants to be out and enjoy the beach, but at the end of the day the faster we listen to what they have to say, and the more we follow their instructions, the faster we’ll get back to enjoying the things we like.”