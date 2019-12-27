Jonquel Jones has eyes on 2024 Paris Olympics

STANDING PROUD — Jonquel Jones shares a few words at her hurricane relief donation ceremony held this past Sunday, December 22 at the Delphine Room, Pelican Bay Resort. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Twenty-nineteen (2019) was quite the year from Grand Bahamian Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star, Jonquel Jones.

While the season did not end with the Connecticut Sun holding the championship trophy, in the end Jones made herself a household name in women’s basketball.

On the international landscape, however, Jones also looks forward to making waves. It was announced during the month of September that Jones would denounce her Bahamian citizenship in favour of competing for Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH). As a result, Jones would be able to compete for the European country internationally, specifically during the WNBA’s offseason.

Notably, the 6' 6'' Holmes Rock native has the opportunity to live out her life-long dream of playing in the Olympics once BIH qualifies.

As this daily caught up with the two-time All-Star on Sunday, December 22 at her Hurricane Relief Donation Ceremony, Jones touched briefly on the prospect of playing Olympic basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She admitted that Bosnia did not qualify for the 2020 Olympics, but she did hint at the possibility of making a run at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“Unfortunately, Bosnia will not qualify for the Olympics next year (2020), but right now we are in the process of trying to qualify for 2024 in Paris.

“But the experience has been good. We were able to get a big win against Russia, which hasn’t happened in 20 years. So, when we went down there and beat them it was a big deal.”

Jones has already proven to be a big part of BIH’s hopes and dreams so far. That victory against Russia came back on November 14 on the first day of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket 2021 Qualifiers. BIH defeated Russia picked up a narrow, 70-69 win. Jones finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks.

In two games played during that first round of qualifiers, BIH finished 2-0 and sit atop of the Group C standings. Jones and company also took down Switzerland, 80-61 on November 17. Jones posted another double-double, 26 points and 16 rebounds.

The FIBA Eurobasket Qualifiers will continue November 15, 2020 where BIH and Russia will square off once again.

Despite the geographical distance, the all-star center admitted that her new place of residence reminds her a lot of her original home, The Bahamas.

“Honestly, Bosnia reminds me of The Bahamas a lot - small country, not a lot of hoopers like that. But I think we’re capable of doing some good things.

“They’ve welcomed me with open arms and I felt great about that. So, I’m ready to go out there represent for them.”

While Jones looks to continue her dominance on that front, she also hopes to help Russian Premier League powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg maintain their un of dominance. Customarily, WNBA players compete overseas during the WNBA’s offseason.

Jones made her season debut after missing the first four games of the season with UMMC on November 3 where she posted 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Spartak.

On Wednesday, December 18, the last day of EuroLeague play before the holiday break, Jones and UMMC grabbed their seventh win in league play after defeating Castors Braine 101-73. Jones put up 19 points and 10 rebounds. The win pushed UMMC’s record to 7-1, making them number one in EuroLeague.

The UMMC Ekaterinburg roster also includes several WNBA stars including WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player Emma Meessemen of the Washington Mystics, Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot, both of the Chicago Sky.

Last season, Jones’ first with the club, Ekaterinburg captured their second consecutive and fifth EuroLeague title with a 91-67 win over Dynamo Kursk in Sopron, Hungary.

She appeared in eight games during that season averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.