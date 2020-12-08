Jonquel Jones dominates in Women’s EuroLeague

JONES IN RARE FORM – Jonquel Jones was in rare form for UMMC Ekaterinburg. The team went undefeated (3-0) in group play during last week’s slate of games. EuroLeague women’s action will resume play on January 19, 2021.

The team went undefeated (3-0) in group play during last week’s slate of games. EuroLeague women’s action will resume play on January 19, 2021.

UMMC was dominant in the latest contest, on December 4 where the team took down TTT Riga by a final score of 104-71. Jones nearly ended the contest with a double-double. She scored 19 points while shooting eight-for-nine from the field. She also grabbed nine rebounds. Jones also brought the intensity on the defensive end with three blocked shots.

Her teammate and reigning Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the Seattle Storm, Breanna Stewart led the way in scoring with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The “Bahamian Beast” also lived up to her billing during UMMC’s 94-67 victory over Spar Girona on December 3. The 6’6’’ center showed her range during that contest, finishing with 21 points as she knocked down five of her seven three-point attempts. She also added 13 rebounds on the day and one steal.



UMMC had four other players finish in double-digit scoring in what was one of the team's most balanced offensive outings. Marie Vadeeva finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Stewart added 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.

UMMC guard Courtney Vandersloot chipped in with 12 points and dished out seven assists. Alba Torrens added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.

UMMC opened Group play in dominant fashion on December 1 when they quieted Beretta Familia Schio, 83-61.

Jones paced UMMC with 20 points on eight-for-10 shooting from the field. She added six rebounds in the win. Vandersloot finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in that win.

UMMC is scheduled to resume Russian Women’s Premier League league action on Monday, December 14, against Nadezhda Orenburg. UMMC currently ranks second with a 7-0 record, behind Dynamo Kursk (8-0).