Jones posts double-double in Russian season opener

JONQUEL JONES

Grand Bahamian center Jonquel Jones may not have participated in the 2020 Women’s National Basketball (WNBA) season, but she certainly did not look rusty in her Russia Premier Basketball League season opener.

Jones and the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team opened their 2020 season on a high note with a 84-72 victory over Nika Skytykar. The 6’6’’ All-Star center imposed her will with a 35-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Jones was efficient in shooting, going 13-for-19 from the field. She dished out five assists, had two blocked shots and came away with two steals.

Jones and company will be back on the court this coming October 11, taking on Dynamo Kursk.

It is possible that some of Jones’ WNBA counterparts could be joining her soon, as other players typically sign with overseas teams during the offseason. The WNBA recently crowned their 2020 champions, in the Seattle Storm this past Tuesday, October 6.

UMMC Ekaterinburg went 20-1 last season.

Jones opted not to join the Sun at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida where the WNBA’s season was played under “bubble protocols” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her main reasons for not playing this past season was due to health concerns and the uncertainty about terms in the league’s proposal, presented ahead of the season.



The last time Jones set foot on a WNBA floor was during the 2019 WNBA Finals where she and the Sun fell to the Washington Mystics, 3-2. She fully intends to rejoin the Sun for the 2021 season.