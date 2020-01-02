Jaguars place third at 2019 Providence Holiday Classica

ROAD TEST – The St. George’s Jaguars came away with a third place at the 2019 Providence Classic in Nassau, New Providence this past December 27-30. The team lost to the C.C. Sweeting Cobras in the semifinals, 47-46. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ST. GEORGE’S JAGUARS)

The St. George’s Jaguars came one win away from a championship appearance in the 2019 Providence Holiday Classic this past weekend.

The tournament took place December 27-30 in New Providence at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium, and the Jaguars would eventually fall, 47-46 to the C.C Sweeting Cobras in the semi-finals.

The C.I. Gibson Rattlers play host of the tournament each year in the nation’s capital, and the trip is typically an annual one for the reigning National Champions of high school basketball.

The Jaguars finished the tournament with a 4-2 record, and picked up wins against the Queen’s College Comets on opening, 43-34 on December 27. They suffered their first loss of the tourney to the C.R. Walker Knights in overtime, 44-40 back on December 28.

The Jags then followed that loss with back-to-back wins against the Teleos Christian Cherubims, 40-33, and the Anatol Rodgers Timberwolvers, 43-37.

Assistant coach, Calvin McIntosh, recapped the entire weekend of play for the young squad. As the two-time national basketball champions (2017, 2019) prepare to make another run at the country’s highest and arguably most coveted high school prize, McIntosh shared that this tournament was mostly about getting the team in a rhythm.

“We got out of it what we wanted. We wanted to go over there, play some games and grow up as a team.

“As you know, this is a very young team that we have. We only have three returning players from last year and those players didn’t play significant minutes with the national (championship) team we had last year.

“We wanted them to get some games in and get ready for our season and I think we accomplished that goal. For us to come away with a third place finish and basically only one or two plays from making it to the championship I am extremely proud of these young boys and their growth and maturity that they showed on this trip.”

While McIntosh admitted their loss to the Knights was a result of a few mental lapses, he did share that it helped to regalvanize the team and showed the team what it takes to win on a nightly basis.

“We had a loss early on to C.R. Walker who had a very good game plan and played tougher than we did and wanted the game more. I think we took things for granted. Not taking anything away from C.R. Walker but we didn’t show up to play that game and ended up losing in overtime.

“I think that loss refocused the guys and they understood what it takes to win. They know how to play, but they don’t know how to win. I think after that game I think we learned how to win. We played a very tough Teleos team after that and then a very good Anatol team.

“We lost a tough one to C.C. Sweeting. We had the lead with about 30 seconds left and had a few mental mistakes here and there.

“But I’m extremely proud of these young men. We got some things to work on but we definitely have improved having played in that tournament. We appreciated coach Kevin Johnson (C.I. Gibson Head Coach) for having us.”

McIntosh attributed the tournament’s existence has to their Hugh Campbell Tournament and National Championship runs in the past.

“Coming to this tournament has always been good for our team. You can say, more or less, this tournament has catapulted us to the Hugh Campbell final and our two national championships.

“It’s just something about playing in this tournament and playing in Nassau – the physicality of the game over here – it makes us tougher.

“I think with us being the only team from Freeport and actually being St. George’s, everyone brings their best every game. It doesn’t matter which team we play. It helps us to get better.

“I expect some good things for us this coming season,” he concluded.

The Jaguars will be without last year’s break-out stars in Paul Greene, Samuel Pinder, Christopher Johnson and Theodore Grant.

Left to lead the Jaguars are returning guards Dwaine Gayle, Dion Storr and Adrian Pinder, who will have to lean on their experience from last year’ national championship run to empower their young teammates.