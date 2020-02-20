Jack Hayward Juniors go old school for Sports Day

LEADING THE FIELD – Ramon Dames takes a big lead in the Under 17 boys’ 200m at the Jack Hayward Junior Stars’ House Sports meet held on February 14, 2020.

The Jack Hayward Junior Stars held their Annual House Sports and delivered an old school feel to the festivities.

Held on the school’s campus on February 14, meet organizer of the house meet, Caudel McNab, outlined the grass field as the Pinder Eaglers, DeGregory Sharks, McPhee Wolves and Nesbitt Lions squared off to see who this year’s top house will be and earn a year’s worth of bragging rights.

It was McNab’s first year organizing the meet. He shared the Grand Bahama Sports Complex is good to host meets but felt the grassroots flair would benefit the students.

“The Complex is good because it exposes the children to the artificial surface and how to cope with it, especially wearing spikes,” he shared, “But I always believe in the old school fashion with the grass track.

“It might be bumpy but in terms of injuries on the shins and hardness, especially if the children aren’t fit, the grass is much friendlier than the artificial surface,” he explained.

McNab added, “This was the first year I marked it and the children were very excited about it. They even came down after school and were running on it.

“It helps. The facility is here now, so even outside of P.E. (Physical Education) classes, lunch-time or after school, they can come down and use the track.”

As he continued to speak about the excitement the students showed, he furthered that the most exciting aspect for him was the competitiveness the students put on display.

“The competitive spirit is good. Most times you find children who run on the artificial surface they say the track is so big and they get scared to run.

“What I found for this meet, everyone wanted to run and participate. Even the ones who were not down to participate wanted to. So, I encouraged the house coordinators to just let them have fun.

“At the end of the day, someone who finished fourth today, by the time they’re finished training they could end up being the top person in that age group.

There is still the task of structuring the roster to be presented for the 2020 Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association: Wayne Smith/ Linda Malcom High School Track and Field Championships, set for March 3-6.

Typically, the Stars finish within the top three each year and McNab expects the team to compete hard at this year’s championships.

“The time is short but we’re looking for some good performances. We have persons who train with the school’s team and with clubs. But it doesn’t matter at the end of the day; it’s about one team and I’m expecting some good performances this year.

“We’ve got some enthusiastic athletes. I don’t like to call it before it happens but I think we’ll be pleased at the end of the day with the performances that day,” he concluded.