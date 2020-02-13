Instructors inviting tournament participants to ‘free’ clinic

COME ON OUT – McArthur Rigby, left, and Danny Rigby, right, will host a tennis clinic this coming Saturday, February 15 at the YMCA Tennis Courts beginning at 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Tennis coaches McArthur and Danny Rigby have taken the opportunity to invite the participants of the Coaches Tournament, held on February 1, out to take advantage of a “free” clinic this coming Saturday, February 15 at the YMCA Tennis Courts.

Proceeds from the February 1 held tournament have been put toward putting together a fun, helpful and informative Tennis Clinic for those players to continue the expansion of their games. The clinic begins at 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The tennis coaches came together to decide what would be the best way to invest the money generated from the entry fee of the Coaches Tournament back into the players. McArthur shared that one coach came up with the idea of putting together an advanced one-day clinic, to further develop the juniors’ games.

“Once the tournament concluded, all of the coaches came together Godfrey “Gully” Bowe came up with a very good suggestion. We all had other ideas, but his idea was to put the money back into the kids.

“It (the clinic) was unanimously voted for. Two weeks ago, we had 33 kids come out and play in the tournament. So, what we want to do now is bring those players back out on Saturday morning and they can play with Danny and I from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. to find ways to get them moving and hitting more. And if we see them doing some things wrong, we can correct them as well.”

Danny then recapped how the Coaches Tournament was a great benefit to the players from a competition standpoint.

“We had the A-Division, which were the advanced players, the B-Division, which were the intermediate players, the C-Division and D-Division who were total beginners.

“All the kids got to play three or four matches and then we added up all the total points. They all had fun, which was the entire idea, so they could continue (playing) the game and see how they’re progressing for right now.”

McArthur and Danny just want to see the kids develop their games more. The only way to do that, McArthur feels, is to apply fun and competition all in one.

“You have to put fun and games in place for the kids to develop. I think that’s what we’re doing now because when the kids come out, we have to come up with creative ways so they’re all involved and no one is bored.

“Also, we have to try and build camaraderie because most of the time when the kids travel they’re not pulling for each other. It’s not just about the coaches; it’s about the kids so when they travel they’re friends with each other already. It just makes things much better.”

The Coaches Tournament is expected to take place once a month moving forward. According to Danny, the next tournament is anticipated to take place two weeks away from this coming Saturday, February 29, but a confirmed date will be announced later on. Another clinic is expected to be held afterwards, with another pair of coaches.