HOYTES waiting on protocol to resume basketball program

HOYTES PROGRAM – HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) Director Ritchie Adderley said they are waiting on protocol to resume basketball program. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

With parks currently closed under the current COVID-19 restrictions protocol, a definitive date for the HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) basketball program could not be given by Coach Richie Adderley.

The Freeport News spoke with HOYTES Director Ritchie Adderley, who will take over the week-to-week activities once the program resumes.

“We don’t have a date at this time because we don’t know when they will open the parks. As soon as we find out a date on when parks will open, then, we’ll know exactly when we’ll begin.



“We just don’t want to get into a situation, whereby we start and have to stop again,” he said.



The basketball program is held on the Gladstone “Moon” McPhee Park weekly, every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Adderley noted that once they are able to resume, there would be a steady re-introduction to skills learned prior to the lockdown.

“It’s been almost two months now, so it’s like we’ll have to start all over again, and, go back to the basics and see just how much they remember, and, we can take it from there,” Coach Adderley pointed out.



The former girls’ basketball coach at Terre Haute South in Indiana is passionate about the coaching aspect of the program. Adderley shared that once they can resume in a safe and socially-distant manner, he plans to really make sure the kids learn and retain the information given.

“But basically, they’d be going over ball-handling drills, passing drills and things like that.



“I really try to coach. If you don’t instill these things into them they tend to forget. So, the more repetition they get, they’ll remember without me telling them to do it. It becomes automatic.

“So, we’ll see where they’re at when we can start back up. They’ve been away some weeks so I’m excited to see where we can progress,” he concluded.