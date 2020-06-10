HOYTES targeting August for Labor Day Tournament

HOYTES TOURNAMENT – HOYTES Founder Gladstone “Moon” McPhee was forced to postpone the annual Labor Day Basketball Tournament, which was booked to take place this month. Now, the decorated coaching veteran is targeting August to host the national AAU-style tournament. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The COVID-19 pandemic brought activities in the country and around the world to a screeching halt back in March. Now, as the world gradually gets ready to embrace the “new normal,” so is the Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports (HOYTES) program.

Communication with teams in New Providence, Bimini, Eleuthera and Abaco has already begun and McPhee disclosed to The Freeport News that there have been overwhelming requests for the tournament to take place. Plans are being tentatively set for the Emancipation Day holiday weekend.

“We usually have our Labor Day tournament with teams from throughout the country. Of course, with the COVID-19 situation we couldn’t host it. Now, we’re looking at a date (Emancipation Day), because everyone is calling and saying that their kids want to play.



“We were aiming to have it in July but we thought that would be too soon. A lot of parents aren’t working. So, we’re looking at August because the kids really want to play.

“I come out here (Moon McPhee Park) and the young men are out here playing basketball. It shows that the kids want something to do and want to stay active. They were locked down. We are an organization of training and tournaments so it’s just natural that we make sure that the kids are afforded all that we provide.

“So, August Monday weekend we expect to have 40 teams playing in our tournament.”



McPhee also announced that the HOYTES Basketball Camp re-commences this coming Saturday, June 13 at the Gladstone “Moon” McPhee Park starting at 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

“We don’t want to stop, but we want everyone to bring their masks out and we’re going to have them continue with their social distancing once they’re out here. It’s the older people like myself you have to worry about more than anything else, but we want to make sure they stay active and be safe.



“As coaches we’re going to make sure the kids are safe and space them out appropriately,” McPhee concluded.