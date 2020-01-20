HOYTES moving forward with Geneva Rutherford Tournament

CELEBRATING 21 YEARS – The HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) Geneva Rutherford Girls’ Basketball Tournament celebrates 21 years this coming February 19-22 at the St. George’s Gymnasium. Pictured, with ball, the Bishop Michel Eldon Warriors’ Arjene Stubbs drives through lane during last year’s senior girls’ championship versus the St. George’s Jaguars. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) Geneva Rutherford Basketball Tournament has been at the forefront of displaying local girls’ basketball talents for 20 years.

This coming February, 19-22, will be no exception as the Annual Girls’ Classic celebrates 21 years of existence, on the island, at the St. George’s Gymnasium. The tournament was founded by the island’s biggest advocate for girls’ basketball, Gladstone ‘Moon’ McPhee.

The tournament will take place at the St. George’s Gymnasium and feature junior and senior divisions, comprised of teams out of Grand Bahama, New Providence and a few Family Islands.

“The motto this year is the ‘Healing Process,’” McPhee said. “We want to bring the best four teams out of New Providence to Grand Bahama. Hopefully, this year, we will have a junior team out of Grand Cay. As everyone knows, most of the kids out of Marsh Harbor are either here or in Nassau for school.

“This is our 21st year and we want to make sure that the girls have the opportunity.”

It has been documented that the Geneva Rutherford Tournament came into being after a demand for girls’ basketball to have a major tournament of their own. That charge was led by McPhee’s daughter and current women’s basketball head coach at Ole Miss, Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

However, over the past years there has been a steady decline in girls’ basketball on the island as McPhee pointed out. But ‘Moon’ has not given up on the potential of girls’ basketball. He also would like to see current coaches invest more interest in the girls, as well as the girls invest their interest also.

“The girls’ programme needs a lot of work and I’ve been preaching this for over 20 years now. Coaches need to show the interest in the girls like they do the boys and the girls need to show the interest in themselves.

“The parents need to push the girls as well. There are too many scholarships around for young ladies that we’re not taking advantage of. Last year I had five scholarships for young female basketball players and couldn’t give it to anyone, because they’re not at the level they should be.

“That is sad. We need to put the interest in; the coaches need to put it in and the girls need to put it in along with the parents,” McPhee stressed.

“Nassau always has their girls playing. It’s Grand Bahama and the other Family Islands that are not placing the time into these kids.

“These are things we’re running into when schools have boys’ teams. If you could have a boys’ team, why can’t you have a girls’ team? They sell the girls short and to an extent the girls sell themselves short, as well as the parents not pushing for it,” he added.

From a competitive standpoint, Moon believed that last year was much more special for the local girls’ teams, particularly in the senior division. For years, teams out of New Providence dominated the annual classic but all of that changed at last year’s tournament.

“Last year, the championship game was between two teams out of Freeport, which was very good. It was between Bishop Michael Eldon School and St. George’s. Even in the junior division, the championship came down to Sister Mary Patricia Russell and Eight Mile Rock High. It was a good change, but now a lot of those girls are gone.

“You have to put the work in. Trust me, there are plenty of scholarships out there. But my job is to keep the programme going for the young ladies. I did it for the boys in the past, but now someone else is doing it.”

With some families still feeling the after effects of that devastating storm back in September 2019, McPhee concluded that he hopes this tournament could provide a little more joy for some of the people still dealing with the aftermath. He also expressed his gratitude to see the tournament continuing for 21 years, now.

“Running HOYTES and talking to parents, everyone has a story to tell. It’s sad. I know what we in Grand Bahama went through. I was talking to someone in Nassau, they have no idea what we went through,” McPhee noted.

About the tournament he added, “It shows we have stickability and we haven’t given up on the girls’ programme. We’re willing to work with them again, but they have to meet us halfway.

“Jonquel (Jones), Yolett, and the other girls in college - if they aren’t enough motivation for them, something is wrong.”