HOYTES basketball returns this weekend

BACK ON THE COURT – After weeks of inactivity, the HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) Basketball Development Program is returning to the Gladstone “Moon” McPhee Park this Saturday, September 19, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

After weeks of inactivity, the HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) basketball development program is returning.



With proper precautions in place, boys and girls are expected to return to the Gladstone “Moon” McPhee Park this coming Saturday, September 19, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

With renowned Bahamian basketball legend, Ritchie Adderley, at the helm each and every Saturday, going forward, a number of returning and new registered youngsters are expected to go through fundamental drills. Adderley shared with The Freeport News that for the first few weeks the players can expect a light workload, and hopefully see the pace increase moving forward.

“The kids are excited. It’s been a while, so, hopefully we can get back into the swing of things. It will probably take about two weeks to get everybody assembled and get them going. Hopefully, we can get some new players out as well.

“Eventually we’ll get back to finishing at 1:00 p.m., but, seeing that we’re just starting back out again I don’t want to overwork them. Maybe after the third week we’ll begin to extend hours,” he said.



With the urgency of practicing social distancing enforced, scrimmages will not be played. Adderley also confirmed that all of the drills will promote social distancing.

The former local and collegiate standout is hopeful that the fundamentals (ball-handling, helping on defense, shooting) of the game will stick with the players.



“I see a lot of kids lack the fundamentals around here. I think if I can get them more engaged with the fundamentals it will enhance their game moving forward.

“Once we can get them acclimated, then we can move on to more things,” he added.



Adderley believes the parents feel comfortable allowing their kids to take part in the program at this time, and shared that mask-wearing is necessary during drills.



“The parents feel very comfortable, as long as we keep everything in place along with wearing a mask. I know wearing a mask during drills is going to be difficult, so we’re going to take more breaks where they can slide it off for a minute or so,” he concluded.