HOHD founder pushing forward amid health challenges

NEEDED SUPPORT – House of Hoops and Dreams Founder, Bonnie Basden, at front centre, is pictured with the young men she houses as they get set to host a cookout and concert this coming February 29, in aid of Basden’s medical expenses. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Last year was a joyous occasion for the House of Hoops and Dreams (HOHD), as Founder Bonnie Basden celebrated the 20th Anniversary of her ministry that has helped over 100 young men thrive academically and athletically.

Jubilation filled the air at the A Social Affair Convention Centre February 16, 2019, as the celebration culminated with a concert, featuring the musical stylings of the Soul Sistas and the HOHD Band, and testimonials from past members that were housed as Basden’s residence.

This time around, as the ministry celebrates 21 years, Basden is now appealing to the public to help in any way they can as she “fights for her life.” Diagnosed with a lung condition, which her lungs are currently operating at 37 percent, the HOHD Founder is set to host a cookout and concert on February 29 with proceeds expected to go towards the surgery Basden needs.

The cookout will take place at Basden’s residence, #11 Tasmania Road, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and the concert will follow at the Bishop Michael Eldon Auditorium at 8:00 p.m., featuring the Soul Sistas and HOHD Band. Tickets are being sold at a very affordable price and comes as a “two-for-one” special, according to Basden.

“The cookout will be here at the house. We’re serving chicken and steak dinners, along with fish dinners, but the fish is limited.

“Once persons get their dinner, they’ll be given a half of the ticket that they will take to the concert that night,” she explained. “That half of the ticket will be for the door prizes, including a 65-inch television as one of them.

“They will also get a band for their entrance to the concert. I’m really looking forward to a lot of support from the public, so I can meet my goal financially for the surgery and have a successful surgery,” she added.

In order for Basden’s ministry to thrive, her health is vital. Basden has spent years on end helping countless young men through high school, getting to college and leading productive lives from thereon out. Actively, she is the driving force for 14 young men (seven senior boys) housed at the HOHD, who find the needed procedure important for Basden and themselves.

A few of those young men, along with former members and Basden’s sisters have all come forward, appealing to the public to lend a helping hand to someone who has made countless contributions to others.

For Oswald Meadows, a Abaco native, who has lived with Basden for two years now, “Ms. B” has been very important to not only himself, but to his “brothers” he shares a living space with.

“For Ms. B to get this help it would be great for us and it will be good for her ministry in the future. In order for her to keep this going, she has to be healthy, and Ms. B is a very active person. So, to see her down, a bit, it isn’t healthy for us.

“This is helping us towards our future and showing us how to be better men.”

Luciano Pritchard has also been with the programme for three years and shared Ms. B’s impact on his academics has been one of the most beneficial aspects to his time there so far.

“In three years she’s helped me a lot with school and my personal life. With school, she helped me to get my grades where they need to be.

“Whatever your dream is, she makes sure she does what she can to the best of her ability to help you push toward your dream and make you a better person. This has definitely been one of the best experiences I’ve had.”

Abdias Cherisme is in his first year as a member of the HOHD and in those short months, since coming over to Grand Bahama, he has certainly felt the impact of Ms. B’s influence on his life.

“It’s been great. She is a very loving and caring person. Sometimes we get on her bad side and when we do that’s not good for her health. It just isn’t healthy for her. She’s just been great for us.

“We would appreciate the public helping out. I want this ministry to continue in the future and for other young Bahamian teenagers to make it somewhere in life. All of us won’t make it to college, but we can go out and find work. She’s been great at that, and she just wants a future for young men.”

While DeAndre Hield has been with the programme for two years, he said, it hurts seeing his mentor not being able to function as she normally does.

“Ms. B is a loving and caring person. She’ll push to make sure you get what you want. Being here my second year, I knew she had to go back and forth to the doctor. She wasn’t active like she used to. It hurt me to see her not as active as she was when I first came here.

“She’s pushed me in everything; she even pulled me in the room a few times and showed me what I need to do to help with my future. I hope everyone who comes here in the future just listens to her and follows her words.”

Basden’s oldest sisters – Katherine, Christine and Adrienne – know their younger sister to have one of the biggest hearts imaginable. As a trio, they’ve seen her ministry grow personally, and they hope Bonnie’s history in civic duty, prompts others to help her in this time.

“My sister has the biggest heart and a love for these boys you can’t describe,” Katherine said. “As a matter of fact, sometimes we get ignored, as her siblings, because she puts all of her efforts into the boys and we totally get that.

“God knows she’s helped many young men, even people throughout the community. We’re looking to the public and business community, to please come forward and help our sister who deserves a good life in good health and strength … “We’re thanking everyone in advance.”

Adrienne added, “Bonnie has been obedient to God’s calling in her life. She has been reaching out and helping many people, organizations and running the House of Hoops and Dreams for young boys from islands such as Abaco, Andros, Moore’s Island, Grand Cay and Nassau for the past 21 years.

“Bonnie has taken this role also as a mother, mentor, tutor, coach and a loving and caring heart to create futures for over 100 young men. It is her time now, to receive that help.”

Christine expressed, “Bonnie has always been there for everyone and has gone beyond the call of duty in assisting people from all walks of life. She’s housed over 100 young men in her home, and she’s mentored and nurtured these boys. If it wasn’t for her, a lot of them I know probably wouldn’t be where they are today. We’re all standing behind her and we’re looking forward to everyone doing the same.”

Former member of the HOHD Marco Cooper has been eternally grateful for the impact Bonnie has had on his life. Now, as he gives back to young men through basketball, he hopes to see Bonnie receive the help she needs and for the ministry be able to continue as a result.

“Words can’t express how grateful and appreciative I am for Ms. Basden. As I’ve said many times, she has transformed my life, totally, being a young kid coming from Abaco and her inviting me into her home.

“Not just me, it’s been so many young men she placed her hands on and changed their lives. This is a very difficult time for her; we’re so used to seeing her 100 percent healthy. She’s hit a bump in the road facing some medical issues, but we do know that God will shine over her because she’s such a warm-spirited person.

“She deserves every bit of help she gets. I know everyone is going to bind together and make it work.”

Charleen Hamilton, an educator who has worked closely with Basden over the years, could attest to Bonnie’s overwhelming impact from a civic standpoint.

“She does her best at everything just ensure everyone is satisfied and given the opportunity they truly deserve. In her, I see a woman of character and grace and I see a woman of humanity and humility.

“As she goes through this difficult time, I encourage persons to come out and support her so that once again she can overcome whatever medical condition she is going through and regain the strength that is needed to continue with the task that is ahead of her,” she concluded.

For those who wish to make donations, they can do so by depositing to the HOHD account at First Caribbean Bank - 201679888. To purchase tickets for the cookout and concert, you can contact 242-441-3933.