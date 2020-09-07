High School sports suspended for the fall

SUSPENDED – High school sports has been suspended for the upcoming fall season, due to COVID-19 according to Sports Administrator for the Ministry of Education Evon Wisdom. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The 2020-2021 academic school year is set for October 5; however, high school sports will not be contested this term.



The news was confirmed by Sports Administrator for the Ministry of Education Evon Wisdom. With the COVID-19 pandemic still very much prevalent in the country, Wisdom briefly shared with The Freeport News the safety of students and coaches are chief concern.

“Like other Caribbean countries, school sports for the fall term are suspended. Safety comes first. It’s too risky and we don’t have the full-scale testing regime.”

The suspension of sports this fall, means that big events like the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletics Association (GBSSAA) Tip-off Basketball Classic, the GBSSAA Churchill Tener Knowles/Michael Moss High School Softball League, the Grand Bahama Primary School Athletic Association (GBPSAA) Jimmy Culmer/Keith Mullings Basketball League and the GBSSAA Rozena Nesbitt/Oriel Knowles High School Volleyball Leagues will have to wait in limbo.

Last year, sports on the island was delayed due to the passage of Hurricane Dorian in September. As relief efforts continued on the island, the sports’ schedule was slated to get underway in October 2020, starting with the GBSSAA’s High School Volleyball League.



The Bishop Michael Eldon Warriors defeated the Sunland Stingers 2-0 (19-12, 19-17) to claim the junior girls’ championship. The Warriors’ senior girls’ team later overcame the Stingers 2-1 (19-12; 17-19; 17-15) to win the senior girls’ title.

The Warriors’ junior boys’ squad eventually quieted the Stingers in the junior boys’ championship, going on to win that contest 2-1 (19-16, 14-19, 15-7).

The Stingers’ senior boys squad ultimately claimed the senior boys crown over the Tabernacle Falcons 2-0 (19-15; 19-16).



Moving forward, the Sunland Stingers were able to make history in their school’s program existence. They defeated the Tabernacle Falcons 65-45 to win the 2019-2020 title in January, their first Tip-Off Classic title ever.



In the GBPSAA primary school basketball championships, the Grand Bahama Flames won the school’s first sporting title. Their primary school’s girls’ basketball team defeated the West End Primary Sharks back in January, by a final score of 9-5. Meanwhile, the Tabernacle Falcons went on to rout the Walter Parker Pacers, 32-6.

The high school softball league also came to a climax in January. The St. George’s Jaguars went on to claim their fifth-straight senior boys’ title over the Jack Hayward Wildcats 18-2. The BMES Warriors ran away with the senior girls’ title, 24-8.

On the junior girls’ side, the Stingers defeated the Sister Mary Patricia Russell Panthers 16-8 to become champions, while the Tabernacle Falcons were able to defeat the Stinger, 6-5, in the junior boys’ championship.