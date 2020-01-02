Hield hopeful Kings ramp up pace in 2020

NEW YEAR, FRESH START – Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, right, drives against Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The Clippers won 105-87. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Chavano “Buddy” Hield and the Sacramento Kings are hoping to begin the new year with a winning streak.

The Kings ended 2019 on sour note but there are a lot of games left to make up the stagger. Their latest losses to the Denver Nuggets (December 29) and the Los Angeles Clippers (December 31) pushed their six-game losing streak to eight-straight, as the team now sits at 12-22 - 13th in the Western Conference.

The Kings played the second place Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, close but ultimately lost 120-115. Two days later, the Kings dropped their home stance at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California, to the Clippers 105-87.

The Kings built a reputation of playing at a fast pace last season, something that has not particularly gone well this season. The fourth-year shooting guard in Hield shared with members of the media after their latest loss, that playing with a much quicker pace is something he hopes the team does more for the remainder of the season.

“It’s on us, it’s on (De’Aaron) Fox. It’s on everybody,” Hield expressed via Cowbell Kingdom, “We have to run with Fox and we have to encourage getting the ball out quick and pushing the tempo with Fox.

“The third quarter was pretty fast and we need to get back to that. We had them (Clippers) on their heels, and that’s when we’re at our best. We have to get back to that type of action just putting teams on their heels and Fox just pushing the ball and us just running with him and getting that confidence.

“I think when we do that for one, two, three quarters-straight you see that we’re hard to stop on those runs.

“It’s go time; it’s a new year. We’re 34 games in, so we have 48 left. It’s go time. We can’t wait any longer.”

While Hield shared everyone on the team is holding each other accountable, including himself, the 6’5’’ Grand Bahama native believes make-up of the team is much better than their record indicates.

Sitting at 10 games below .500, the Kings, though, still remain only two games out of eighth place, with the San Antonio Spurs holding that spot at 14-18. They also trail the ninth place Portland Trailblazers (14-20), the Phoenix Suns in 10th at 13-20, the Memphis Grizzlies in 11th at 13-21, and the Minnesota Timberwolves in 12th at 12-20.

“The product we put on the floor is not 10 games below .500 material. We’re way better than that. Obviously, we’re not winning games to show that but we’re way better than this and we need to figure it out.

“But it could be a lot worse so thank God for life, thank God for strength and thank God for health.”

Hield remains the steady offensive threat he’s grown to be in his fourth season. In the loss to Denver, the sharpshooter stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Hield did more of the same against the Clippers, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists.

The Kings, however, have some favorable match-ups coming up starting tonight. At 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), Hield and the Kings hope to avoid a ninth-straight loss when they welcome the Grizzlies to Golden 1 Center.

The Kings will remain at home for their next two contests when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, January 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the Golden State Warriors on Monday, January 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

They’ll go on the road to face the Phoenix Suns January 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Their toughest test in their upcoming stretch of games will come in the form of the Milwaukee Bucks, who boast the league-leading record of 30-5 on, January 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET in Sacramento.

The Kings’ next two home stands following that contest will be against the Orlando Magic on January 13 at 10:00 p.m. and the Dallas Mavericks on January 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET.