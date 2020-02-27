Grand Bahama Little League season officially underway

PLAY BALL – Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama and Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis throws the first pitch to kick off the 2020 Grand Bahama Little League season this past Saturday, February 22 at the EMERA Baseball Park. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Grand Bahama Little League regular season is officially underway!

After a brief opening ceremony, the teams were ecstatic to get on the diamond at the EMERA Baseball Park this past Saturday, February 22, with just four games on the schedule for opening day.

In the Coach Pitch Division, Master Traders 242 rolled to a 12-3 victory over the Lions. The Buccaneers opened their season on a high note in the 10 and Under Division (10U) with an 11-2 win over the Predators.

The Buccaneers’ 12U team prevailed over the Predators, 4-1 and the Piranhas outlasted the Buccaneers in 14U by a final score of 6-0.

As a former Olympian, Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama and Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis was the ceremony’s guest speaker and threw the first pitch to declare the season open. In his address, he reminded the players that they are the future and encouraged the managers, executives and parents to continue to be diligent in supporting their children throughout the season.

“When I look at the field today and I see the large number of athletes, I see the future and they ought to be commended just for their dedication and commitment.

“I want you athletes to go out there and have fun with each other. To the parents and managers, we really appreciate you for your dedication. To executives, we appreciate your time and effort that you pour into the athletes by giving back.”

Mario Signarello, who is no stranger to supporting baseball on the island, made a special appearance for the league’s opening day. Signarello annually leads the charge for hosting the Grand Bahama Sports Festival, which is headlined by a baseball tournament. He shared that it was an emotional moment for him, given everything the island went through during Hurricane Dorian last September.

“There’s no day like opening day baseball and this was just a place I had to be. I know how hard everyone had to work to get here and I teared up just sitting out there during the ceremony. This is awesome to see kids playing baseball again.

“It was also great seeing the spirit of the community come together to make sure this happened - it’s emotional to see and great to see.”

GBLL President Stephen Adderley was appreciative to see the league continue this season. He also shared he has high hopes for the season and is optimistic about the repairs desperately needed at the park.

“It’s always good to get the season started. We’re playing four games today and we expect to have full schedules of 12-13 games every Saturday moving forward and in March we’ll start some weekday games.

“We have about 20-odd teams this year and we have some teams still putting themselves together. We’re gonna have about 300 kids playing, at the least.

“We also established a partnership with Rising Stars Girls’ Softball which will be playing out here on Saturdays as well. So that’s going to add a little flavor to it.

“We’re hoping to host the nationals again this year in June. We’ve also got a few international tournaments we’re looking to attend in July. We’re going to be working hard towards repairing this place and getting it ready for the big events. It may take some time but I think we’ll be having one of our better seasons this year,” he concluded.

This coming Saturday’s action (February 29) kicks off at 10:00 a.m. at the EMERA Baseball Park.