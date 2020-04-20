GBSPA’s 2020 calendar of events on hold

FRED STURRUP Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association (GBSPA), President

Sporting events have been brought to a halt globally, because the COVID-19 pandemic. With many sporting entities postponing or cancelling events on their calendars, the Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association (GBSPA) has followed suit.

Uncertain of any normalcy being restored in the coming months, the association has decided to postpone events, which included a three-part boxing series, that was set to begin in May and conclude later this year.

“The GBSPA, like all the other sporting entities around The Bahamas and throughout the world, has had to put a hold on all its programmes for 2020,” said GBSPA President Fred Sturrup.

“We were slated to host a three-part boxing series, with the first show to take place in May. But, of course, that is still within the region of the emergency curfew and lockdown that the government has put in place. So, we’ve put that off.

“The second show was scheduled for July, during the Independence celebrations. The third and final set of matches would have crowned champions in the various categories later this year.

“Then, of course, there is the major Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament which is hosted in November. We were also thinking of hosting another testimonial banquet like the one we hosted for Gladstone “Moon” McPhee last year.

“But, all of those are in limbo now so, we just wanted to put that information out there, to all who follow us and who are a part of our programme so they would know that while everything is on hold, as soon as the government ends the National Emergency, we will look to bring events on stream. But it all hinges on everything that goes on with the coronavirus and when normalcy is restored,” Sturrup said.

Last month (March), the association postponed what would have been a mini version of the Edward St. George Invitational. The tournament was originally slated to be held in November 2019, but the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian forced a change in plans. That playoff would have also introduced junior golfers on the island.

Also, the GBSPA had also lined up a discussion about a junior exchange programme with the African-American Golfer’s Hall of Fame out of West Palm Beach, Florida (WPB), and the Ministry of Tourism.

“Just recently we had to abort the golf tournament that was to introduce a junior programme that was slated for late March. That was also supposed to be an opportunity for us to also interact with some of our important associates in the West Palm Beach area, to see about arranging a junior programme between the junior golfers of Grand Bahama and West Palm Beach.

“The WPB officials were all prepared to travel, but then of course, the coronavirus circumstance came on stream. All of the parties involved would have sat down with Ministry of Tourism officials and discussed what the exchange programme particulars would have been, and come to an agreement that would have been good for everyone,” Sturrup explained.

In regards to the testimonial banquet’s honoree, Sturrup did not disclose the name of that special person.

The GBSPA will keep abreast of the latest in the government’s emergency mandate, and Sturrup urged residents to take heed to the social distancing and hygiene protocols.

As of 1:24 p.m. eastern time on April 20, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 2,394,921 worldwide, while there were 164,938 recorded deaths, and 611,880 recovered cases.

In The Bahamas, the number of confirmed cases stood 60, with nine deaths and 10 recovered cases.