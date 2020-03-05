GBSPA makes annual presentation to long-standing organization

TIMELY ASSISTANCE – The Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association made a meaningful and timely donation to the HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Sports and Education) programmme. Pictured left is HOYTES’ Founder, Gladstone “Moon” McPhee receiving the donation from GBPSA President, Fred Sturrup. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Each year, the Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association makes monetary donations to a worthy causes.

This year, one of the recipients is none other than the Helping Our Youth Through Sports and Education (HOYTES) organization, founded by the renowned and highly revered Coach Gladstone “Moon” McPhee.

Over the years, HOYTES has built the reputation of developing young men and women not only through sporting disciplines, but also ensuring that the athletes remember that education is fundamental in their everyday life.

For McPhee, he shared with this daily that the presentation was a timely gesture. In the wake of the 21st annual Geneva Rutherford Girls Basketball Classic, Coach “Moon” noted that the gift would go a long way in assisting the programme with covering the cost of an outstanding bill, that resulted from assisting with one of the visiting team’s travel arrangements.

“I’d just like thank the GBSPA for coming to assist because we had a situation after the Geneva Rutherford Tournament that nobody knew about,” he expressed. “We had C.V. Bethel’s coach called me and said the girls could not afford to come by plane. They came on the boat.

“Coming on the boa, they had to come a day early and leave a few days after the tournament. We (HOYTES) had to foot the extra bill for the hotel. The GBSPA came at the right time to aid us.

“We really wanted C.V. Bethel to be here because we wanted the girls to enjoy themselves, which they did. So to the president, Fred Sturrup, thank you very much for coming to our aid.

Now we can take care of that bill for the girls.

“They got stuck because their boat wasn’t taking any more passengers that Monday (February 24).”

GBSPA President Sturrup stated that HOYTES is a fundamental pillar of the community and making the decision to assist HOYTES this year was a “no-brainer.”

“The check presentations are done every year. This one is to assist Coach Gladstone “Moon” McPhee with the brilliant programme which has been a developmental foundation for many young girls from Grand Bahama, and, also the wider Bahamas for some four decades.

“On behalf of the GBSPA, I am delighted to be a part of the continuity of funding programmes that assist with formulating characters of those who will be the leaders of tomorrow,” he concluded.

The GBSPA has assisted the HIV/AIDS Survivors Benefit, the Bahamas Golf Federation - Northern Region junior golf programme, and other meaningful organizations in the past.