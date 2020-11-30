GBSPA announces 2021 proposed sporting events

The Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association is preparing to ensure that the scheduling is as prominent as possible, as optimism begins to grow for sporting events.

The GBSPA announced recently that as soon as the emergency protocols are lifted for the country, the expectation is to host three events. Tentative dates could not be given, however, due to the uncertainty of travel restrictions.



First on the tentative calendar will be their Restoration and Recovery Boxing Show, which is expected to feature fighters from Meacher Major’s Pan American and Caribbean Boxing Organization's camp. There is also the possibility of an exhibition match featuring veteran boxer and renowned hometown fighter, Sherman “The Tank” Williams.

Following that event will be the Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament, which has been eagerly anticipated. The event had to be suspended a few times due to the passage of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirdly, the GBPSA plans to honor a Grand Bahamian sports stalwart. The honoree will be announced at a future date.

“We hope to show people in Grand Bahama that sports is back on track,” GBSPA President Fred Sturrup stated.

“In regards to the Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Golf Tournament, the association has been in contact with a number of the players who usually compete and some have even contacted us. So, there is an eagerness for the event.

“Golf is still very popular for a certain sector of the sporting population in Grand Bahama, and The Bahamas, and people are looking forward to the event. For the last five years it has been the premiere golf event in Grand Bahama.



“Whatever flexibility we have regarding the COVID-19 protocols, we will put that event on as soon as we can,” said a determined Sturrup.

The GBSPA has a number of other events lined up but feels that those three events will add a significant dimension to the expected sporting element on the island.

“If and when the COVID-19 protocols are over, those three events will add a special flavor to the sporting climate in Grand Bahama.



“We have several candidates, we are considering honoring, but it’s all a matter of logistics, if people can comfortably fly in. It’s a tough position we’re in. We have one person in particular in mind, but fitting into the new travel culture is a discussion that must be had with that individual.

“It will be, for sure, someone that the Grand Bahama public will legitimately understand is deserving of being honored.”

Sturrup closed by expressing the association’s desire for a continued relationship with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and other sports leaders on the island.

“The GBSPA takes its role in Grand Bahama seriously in joining with the GBPA and other sports leaders to project sports as one of the prime commodities in Grand Bahama.”