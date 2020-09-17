GBLL optimistic about 2021 season

OPTIMISTIC – Grand Bahama Little League baseball was only one month into the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced sports to come to a standstill back in March; however, league executives are optimistic about the 2021 season. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Grand Bahama Little League baseball was only one month into the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced sports to come to a standstill back in March.

The GBLL got off to a late start back in February due to damages at the EMERA Baseball Park, as a result of Hurricane Dorian. League President Stephen Adderley spoke with The Freeport News and shared that there is optimism about the way forward.

As the league continues to wait on word from the government, Adderley disclosed that the Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA) is presently drafting some safety guidelines. Those guidelines will be shared among the various baseball leagues around the country.

“The BBA drafted some procedures for the leagues to follow in this COVID-19 environment. So, once we resume play, we will have some guidelines on the procedures to open in a safe manner.

“We understand what we’re up against with sports being risky. Every sport is different. The risk you would have in tennis is very low. Baseball is probably a more moderate risk and then you’d have in football which is more high risk.



“Every sport has its own challenges that it would have to look at. But in any event, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and we’ll be ready to go once it's deemed safe to proceed. We know it will be a different environment when that day comes, because we’ll have to change some ways in how we operate and schedule games,” explained Adderley.

He noted that the GBLL is a “melting pot” of the entire island with kids attending different schools so, there has to be caution regarding how the kids interact.

The GBLL president added that the shutdown of sporting activities resulted in significant progress in repairing the ballpark.



“During this time, we had the opportunity of making repairs to the ballpark. There were a lot of stuff we couldn’t get done when we started back in February.

“We’re about 60 percent done with repairs. So, between now and whenever we open again, we hope to get those repairs completed. That’s been one of the good things that came from this; to get some work done without the interruption of games,” he added.

So far, according to Adderley, repairs have been made to the bathrooms, the fencing. Electricity and lighting have been restored at the park. One of the major projects includes repairs to the dugouts.

“We have to put the roofs back on all six of the dugouts. It’s just trying to find the funding to complete some of the other bigger projects out there,” he concluded.