GBFFL moving on with season amid challenges

MOVING FORWARD – The Grand Bahama Flag Football League is actively working toward its upcoming season amid challenges presented in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. The season is expected to kick-off this coming March. Pictured is Rowland Stuart of the Grand Bahama Power Chargers, making a move on Kyle Grant of the Royalty and Respect Rock Boyz during last year’s GBFFL men’s championship game. (PHOTO: GBFFL)

The Grand Bahama Flag Football League (GBFFL) is one of many of the sporting organizations that suffered at the hands of Hurricane Dorian, however, that challenge will not hinder this year’s season.

League President Vincent Marshall has come forward with news that there will be a 2020 season, which will kick-off in March.

Meanwhile, the league is addressing issues around the field at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex, along with the replacement of the equipment lost due to the flooding that took place during the storm.

Marshall also shared that teams will not face the same fee charges for registration, that fee will be reduced for teams interested in playing.

“The grounds at the Complex, where we play, did suffer some extensive damage. The field is still recovering and we lost all of our equipment. So, for us this season will have its challenges, but financing the season will be our biggest challenge.

“But we have to be creative. We understand that teams will face issues with sponsorships. While we still will have to charge some fees for team registration, it will not be the same fee we charged in the past.

“Definitely, the fee structure will be reduced greatly just to encourage participation. We just have to come together, as league, and we will have to ask some teams to assist with helping in getting the field prepared and so on. But we are committed to having a season,” Marshall said.

While an official date was not given for the official kick-off, Marshall shared with this daily that despite the many challenges he and his officials are faced with, they are still getting good feedback from teams still interested in playing.

Along with the male and female divisions returning to the field, the league president also informed that another goal they wish to accomplish is to officially launch their junior league.

“The important thing to note is that we will have a season,” he declared. “That’s been a lingering question in the minds of the teams, players and coaches. So, we just want to, first and foremost, get that out there that we will have a 2020 season.

“A big part of that decision is that this is the year we resume the National (Flag Football) Championships. We definitely want to have representation in that.

“Also, this year is really going to be one where we will try to successfully hold a junior season. I know we’ve tried to things in the past where the kids are concerned as a league, but we want to be able to put in a structured process and programme that will really benefit the kids and teach them the fundamentals and allow them to move on to the second phase and become participants in the adult league,” he added.

“We’re expecting to get that up and running once the adult season concludes. That gives us the opportunity to focus solely on them and those games would be played on Saturdays once we’re able to get that formulated the way we want to.

“The structure for that would allow us to have five or six games per day and the games won’t run as long. We want that to be a five-on-five league.”

Marshall furthered that a meeting is intended to be held with the Bahamas Flag Football League, the active flag football league in New Providence later this month. Their goal is to align both seasons with the national championships in sight for both parties.

He also indicated that fundraisers could be held on the GBFFL’s own merit to assist in the funding of the season.

“This is a year we’re trying to align the seasons as best as possible. So that meeting will come up. But we’re also trying to, as best as we can, to really get everything that we need to be done through our own ventures.

“We may have some fundraisers prior to the season but we do need to try and replace all of that equipment we would have lost.”

That equipment included first down markers, yard markers, flags, football, their lawn mower, field goal posts and much more that was stored in their container located at the Complex.

He concluded that executive meetings and meetings with the teams would be held in the not so distant future.