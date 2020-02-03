GBDA ready to hit their mark at Gold Cup

PRACTICE SESSION – Members of the Grand Bahama Darts Association (GBDA) Gold Cup team are pictured during a practice session, held at the Grand Bahama Squash Club on January 30. The team is set to compete at the upcoming, 35th Annual Bahamas Darts Federation (BDF) Gold Cup this coming February 7-8 at Get It Right Dart Hall, Nassau, New Providence. Pictured standing at front, left, is Director of Public Relations, Renae Rolle. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Grand Bahama Darts Association (GBDA) is locked in and ready as their 14-member roster (five women, nine men) gets to compete at the 35th Annual Bahamas Darts Federation (BDF) Gold Cup.

The yearly tournament sets the stage for other associations around The Bahamas, New Providence, Abaco and Eleuthera included, to compete against each other for two days of intense playoffs in singles and doubles. This year’s Gold Cup takes place down in New Providence, at Get It Right Dart Hall this coming Friday, February 7-8, beginning at 1:00 p.m. daily.

Representing the GBDA for the women will be Julie Nicholls, DiAndra Stewart, Sasanna Edwards, Amanda Burrows and Kenisha Bethel.

As for the men, Zefrick “Zeke” Lewis headlines that cast, as the defending champion of the men’s singles competition. Joining him are Leroy McIntosh, Wayne “Fish” Copeland, Harrie Cooper, Ramon McIntosh, Jarrod Lewis, Evie Hield, Anthony Cooper and Ron Darville Jr. (GBDA President).

“We always look forward to competing amongst our brothers and sisters from the

different islands. It’s like a family event, however, we want to bring the Cup home this

year and I am confident that we will achieve it,” said Director of Public Relations, Renae

Rolle.

She added that trials to make the roster took place back in December 2019.

“I feel positive. Despite us going through Hurricane Dorian, we were able to overcome that and in spite of, we are still able to travel.

“The team is excited. We’re like a family. I feel the men and women that we have assembled will bring the Cup back home. We have three new faces on the female team (Burrows, Bethel and Edwards). We’re excited to have them this year.

“They’re even extra motivated by everything that happened during Dorian, that because it happened, they want proved that they can overcome and bring the trophy home,” she added.

The Nassau Darts Association won the Cup at last year’s event.

The Gold Cup is not only the first taste of national competition for the year for all the associations, it also gets the darters ready for the Master’s Cup.

“The Gold Cup really helps players get ready for the Master’s Cup, which is the big National Tournament. The Master’s then prepares players for the Caribbean Cup - which takes place in Jamaica this coming July.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of the Gold Cup and that’s one of the things we want to change - to let the public know that darts is happening in Grand Bahama.”

As president of the GBDA and current player in association’s night league, Darville Jr. knows the kind of potential the team has headed into this year’s Gold Cup. He even went far as to note who is expected to conjure up a lengthy run throughout the tournament.

“Leroy McIntosh has returned to darts after taking a whole season off. He has come back with blood in his eyes. His darts are very much on point. I expect him to challenge for the number one male spot.

“Opee Cooper is in rare form heading into the competition. He is in his second year and is shooting as well as any veteran or better.

“Amanda Burrows will be a first timer also. She has great form and a steady arm so I expect her to pick off some of the competition.

“Our most senior lady darter is Julie Nicholls. She finished first in the trials back in December. We expect her to do well as usual and lead the young ladies team to victory.”

As far as the local league goes, after a late start (January 7) to the season, Rolle disclosed that nine teams are currently registered this year with a sponsor assigned to each.

“We’d really like to thank those sponsors. The season is going great so far, people are excited and this year is interesting,” she concluded.