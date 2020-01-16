GBA Flames victorious!

SHINING BRIGHT – Brandi Finley, pictured with ball, was named the primary school girls’ Most Valuable Player (MVP) after the Grand Bahama Academy Flames defeated the West End Sharks in the Grand Bahama Primary School Athletic Association Jimmy Culmer/Keith Mullings Primary School Basketball League championship on Monday, January 13. Pictured standing at back, left to right, are District Superintendent at the Ministry of Education, Ivan Butler; President of the North Bahamas Conference of Seventh Day Adventists and Chairman of the School Board (GBA), Eric Clarke; Coach Stephon Forbe; Vice Principal Jeffery Jervis, Altamarae Elvies, Vice President of the Grand Bahama Principals/Vice Principals Association and Executive Secretary for North Bahamas Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, Pastor Andrew Burrows.

The Grand Bahama Primary School Athletic Association Jimmy Culmer/Keith Mullings Primary School Basketball League has been a forum for exciting games and a factory for creating lasting memories over the years.

In 2020, the association’s designated stage for primary school basketball hosted its latest, thrilling show this past Monday, January 14, at the St. George’s Gymnasium, featuring the Grand Bahama Academy Flames.

The Marco City-based institution is particularly known its academic achievements, but sporting victories have proven difficult to come by. That all changed for the Flames, as their first-ever appearance in any championship game resulted with the school earning its first title win in school history.

On Monday, the primary school girls and boys’ champions were crowned and the Flames survived an overtime thriller versus the West End Primary Sharks by a final score of 9-5. Brandi Finley scored six of those nine points and was credited as the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Meanwhile, the boys’ title game proved to be no contest, as the Tabernacle Falcons rolled to a 32-6 win over the Walter Parker Pacers, putting the finishing touches on the Falcons’ undefeated season. Noah Bain and Jaquan Rolle scored 12 points each, but Bain was named the MVP.

Flames’ Head Coach Stephon Forbes expressed just how much the win meant for the school. With the biggest fan section representing the title contenders in the building that day, Forbes was extremely proud of how his girls played and fought to the end.

“This means a lot for the school, especially with this being the very first sports championship the school has ever gotten,” Forbes shared. “These girls did that. When we talk about the history of the school, we’re not known for being athletic, we’re known for being academic.

“For these girls to do this for the very first time, it’s amazing. They knew they had the confidence to win this game.”

Finley also shared after the game, “I think we played good, because this was the first girls’ basketball game we ever won and it was good having our parents and teachers here to support us.”

After both teams played to a stalemate to start the game, the Flames finally got their first bucket in the first half of play to take a 2-0 lead game, with just over six minutes remaining.

Afterwards, the Sharks were fouled on a three-point attempt but would only make one of their attempts from the free throw line. That made it a 2-1 contest with the Flames still leading.

Moments later, the Flames were sent to the free throw line after being fouled. The one made free throw increased their lead 3-1.

Deeper into the half, the Flames were back at the free throw line with 16 seconds left to spare until halftime. The Flames managed to increase their lead, 4-1, after one made free throw. They would hold that lead going into halftime. Finley led with two points at the half.

The second half was where the Sharks made their, finally breaking out of their scoring slump and getting an easy look at the rim to make the score 4-3 in favor of the Flames, with 5:30 left in the second half.

However, on the following possession, the Flames were given an opportunity at the free throw line to increase their lead. The one made shot made the score 5-3.

Minutes later, after multiple attempts, the Sharks brought the game to a tie at five apiece with just over two minutes left.

Both teams ultimately went scoreless for the remainder of regulation.

Into overtime Finley got the Flames’ fan section on their feet scoring the first basket of the OT period, making the score 7-5.

A second straight basket from the Flames increased their lead 9-5 on their next possession giving them the lead for good.

On the flipside, the Falcons showed no let up, as they built a 10-0 lead midway through the first half and never looked back.

Falcons’ Coach Quincy Gray was impressed by his team’s tenacity from start to finish.

“First off, hats off to Walter Parker. They came far and gave us all they could. The guys (Falcons) came out with a game plan today, executed it well. I couldn’t ask for any more out of them today.

“An undefeated season, back-to-back champions, I’m very proud of these guys. The guys forced a lot of turnovers off the press and that contributed a lot to our victory today, he concluded.

The teams will be presented with their championship trophies at a later date.