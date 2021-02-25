GB associations optimistic about new sports minister

GB SPORTS’ OFFICIALS OPTIMISTIC – Grand Bahama sporting associations heads have given the new Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Iram Lewis, a vote of confidence. Pictured from left are Grand Bahama Little League President Stephen Adderley and Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAAs) First Vice President Ravanno Ferguson. (PHOTOS; TFN FILES)

Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis was recently named the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture and Grand Bahama sporting associations have given him a vote of confidence.



The decision to appoint Lewis to the post came hours after former minister, Lanisha Rolle tendered her resignation earlier this week.

Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAAs) First Vice President Ravanno Ferguson, and Grand Bahama Little League President Stephen Adderley both conveyed their congratulations and optimism.



Ferguson, who acknowledged that Lewis’s tenure may be short-lived with elections on the horizon, said he believed that Lewis checks all of the boxes as the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

“In all honesty I feel with Iram being named the new minister, it should be an exciting time, especially for sports.

“With a sports background like his, and being a former Olympian, he can understand what the athletes in the various sports go through. I was able to work with him on the GBAAA (Grand Bahama Amateur Athletic Association), and he implemented some good events.

“Hopefully, he can make some sound decisions in terms of all sports, moving forward. As it relates to us in track and field we hope the sport moves forward, especially gearing toward Tokyo and the World Relays.

“We look forward to him doing some great things. We know he won’t have a long tenure in that position, based on the call of the election but we hope he’s able to make an impact in a short amount of time.”

Adderley, who shared an update about the upcoming baseball season, feels that the newly appointed Minister can be a great means to an end for boosting sports on the island.

“From a baseball perspective, we look forward to Minister Lewis coming in. I think with him being a Grand Bahamian and a sportsman it could only mean good things for us here in Freeport and the rest of Grand Bahama.



“We look forward to it and wish him all the luck in the world.”

The GBLL is expected to kick off their season April 10 and Adderley added that currently, the league is in the process of solidifying health and safety protocols due to COVID-19.



“April 10 is our target date. There are still some details we’re trying to work out in regards to our COVID-19 protocols. Right now we’ve given teams instructions about how they should practice, and all the teams are practicing now. Slowly but surely we’re getting into the swing of things.”

In a statement released by Lewis following his appointment to Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, he said the following: “I thank the Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis for his confidence in recommending my appointment as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture. I thank my predecessor in office, Lanisha Rolle for the work she did at the Ministry.

“As a former athlete, a constant supporter of our young people and their potential, and as someone committed to our creative cultural communities, I am excited to take on this responsibility. I look forward to engaging with the cultural and creative arts community in the ongoing development and promotion of Bahamian arts, culture and heritage.

“Because the development of our young people is at the heart of national development, I will be a champion for Bahamian youth and young adults. I also understand the vital role that sports plays in the holistic development of young people and our communities.

“In keeping with the recent announcement by the Prime Minister, I look forward to the reintroduction of the Bahamas Games. I pledge to work in a spirit of respect and courtesy with those in my ministry and the various youth, sports and cultural groups with whom we engage.”



Lewis also thanked his colleagues at the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Disaster Reconstruction Authority and NEMA for their support during his tenure as Minister of State and pledged to help the residents of Abaco and Grand Bahama, post Hurricane Dorian, wherever he can.