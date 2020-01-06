FRFC gets big win over Buccaneers RFC

FRFC RINGS IN NEW YEAR WITH WIN – The Freeport Rugby and Football Club (FRFC) picked up a huge, 32-27 win over the Buccaneers RFC out of New Providence this past Saturday, January 4 at the FRFC pitch in Heineken Cup action. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Freeport Rugby and Football Club (FRFC) rang in the New Year with a huge win.

FRFC came away with a rousing and prideful victory over the Buccaneers RFC in Heineken Cup play this past Saturday (January 4), sending the faithful Freeport fans home on a high note.

FRFC bounced back after trailing the Bucs for much of the second half to score the 32-27 victory over their New Providence-based rivals at the Freeport Rugby and Football Club’s pitch.

Coach Luke Hopper spoke about the win postgame and said it all came down to heart and determination. The FRFC features a young group of players, and Hopper said the team showed a collective ton of grit on the pitch.

“It was a tough game. I think the key to it (the win) today was persistence. Ultimately, we went down a couple tries in the first half. The boys showed resilience, showed real strength and character.

“They pulled a couple tries out towards the end of the first half and then moving on to the second half we just didn’t give up. That was the key.

“Everyone played for one another and pulled off a great performance. We had a lot of mistakes; we have a lot to work on but a fantastic win.”

While most of the roster are fairly new to the game Hopper shared that once the team gets into a steady rhythm of training together while sustaining the resilience displayed this past Saturday, the club should show some true promise.

“We have a lot of young guys that came in that haven’t played a lot of rugby. Not only that, we haven’t had any opportunity to train together a lot due to everything that’s happened on the island in the past couple of months.

“They showed huge heart moving forward. We’ve got a great team ethos. The older boys are leading the younger boys forward and ultimately, we want to improve what we have in the club - the skill level that we have, the basics. Keeping things simple I think we’ll be a team to be reckoned with in a couple months.”

Despite the size disadvantage outside centre for FRFC Michael Watkins came up huge in the second half for the club. His two tries scored in that half lifted FRFC to the win and have a huge ton of credit to his teammates for placing him in the position to lead the team to victory.

“I have to thank my teammates. They always put me in a position where I can score and make them look good. It was an old-fashioned shootout, it was just a back and forth all day. It was a win but it wasn’t an easy one.

“We knew that his Nassau team was a more physical team and we were at a size disadvantage - most of our players are very small. But we showed persistence. Our resilience really came through in this game.

“We had something to prove in the wake of the hurricane and we just wanted to show this Nassau team that we may have beaten up but we came out with the win.”

The Bucs held 20-18 lead midway through the second half over FRFC.

Freeport was knocking on the door of taking the lead but the Bucs would regain possession and find some daylight breaking through FRFC’s defence to score a try and conversion kick. That increased the Bucs’ lead 27-18.

Shortly after, FRFC responded with a successful try off a swing pass to Watkins. The conversion kick made it a 27-25 game still in favor of the Bucs.

With one final push GB once again found themselves on the verge of taking the lead. That push was finished off once again by Watkins, which gave Freeport the lead, 30-27. The conversion kick put Freeport up for good.

The teams will meet once again later this month, January 25, in New Providence at 2:00 p.m. Freeport’ will welcome the Cuckoos to Freeport on February 8 at 2:00 p.m. and will later travel to New Providence to face Bailou Rugby and Football Club on February 22 starting at 2:00 p.m.

On February 29, FRFC will play another match over in the Nation’s capital against the Cuckoos at 2:00 p.m. On March 14, Freeport will welcome Bailou to the FRFC pitch for a 2:00 p.m. showdown.

The Heineken Cup playoffs commence on March 21, with the final set to take place on April 4.