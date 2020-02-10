FRFC falls to Cuckoos in Heineken Cup action

TIME TO REGROUP – The Freeport Rugby and Football Club will have two weeks to shake off their recent loss to the Cuckoos before they travel to New Providence. There, they will face Bailou Rugby and Football Club on February 22.

The Freeport Rugby and Football Club (FRFC), now 1-2, suffered a tough loss to the visiting Cuckoos Rugby Club (CRC) out of New Providence this past Saturday, 47-22.

After giving a spirited fight in the first half of action on the FRFC pitch, the Cuckoos began to click on all cylinders in the second half en route to the eventual victory.

FRFC will travel to New Providence later this month to face Bailou Rugby and Football Club on February 22 starting at 2:00 p.m.

On February 29, FRFC will look to avenge their recent loss to the Cuckoos when the two teams meet again in the Nation’s capital at 2:00 p.m. On March 14, Freeport will welcome Bailou to the FRFC pitch for a 2:00 p.m. showdown.

The Heineken Cup playoffs commence on March 21, with the final set to take place on April 4.

To their credit, Freeport came out aggressive and attacked the Cuckoos’ defense fast and strong. They eventually drew first blood in the first few minutes of the first half to take a 7-0 lead.

However, the Cuckoos quickly responded to even the odds at 7-7.

Both teams got extremely physical and traded possessions for a huge portion of the half, until the Cuckoos eventually broke through FRFC’s tackles to take a 12-7 lead after scoring a try and missing the subsequent goal kick.

The Cuckoos looked to take full control of the match as tackling became an issue for Freeport. A few missed tackles by FRFC during the Cuckoos’ following march down the field resulted in another try for the visitors, increasing their lead, 17-7

Freeport looked to avoid dropping behind by a bigger margin and eventually closed the gap with a try shortly after. Missing the following goal kick, though, made a 17-12 game in favor of the Cuckoos.

The home team took over once again shortly after and thanks to some clean and successful lateral passes, Freeport went on to tie the game at 17 apiece but couldn’t take the lead after missing the extra point.

The teams went into halftime gridlocked, 17-17.

Freeport drew first blood in the second half and took a 22-17 lead.

Moments later in the second half, Freeport was called for a penalty which opened the door for the Cuckoos to capitalize on a penalty kick, making it a 22-20 game still in favor of Freeport.

As the match waned on, the Cuckoos marched down the field moments later to regain the lead, 27-22 after the successful try and extra point.

From there on out the Cuckoos began to enforce their will and break the game open. They scored a second-straight try midway through the half to go up 32-22 but missed the goal kick.

The Cuckoos scored their third-straight try of the half to go ahead 37-22 and remained in the drivers’ seats until the final whistle.