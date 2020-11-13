Franco Miller Jr., FGCU in full preparation for 20-21 season

FITTING IN – Grand Bahamian guard for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Franco Miller. Jr. is fitting right in with his new collegiate program. (PHOTO COURTESY OF FGCUATHLETICS.COM)

It seems that Grand Bahamian guard for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Franco Miller. Jr. is fitting right in with his new collegiate program.

The Eagles showcased their 2020-2021 teams (men and women) back on November 6 during their Green versus Blue scrimmages. Miller Jr. and the Blue Team defeated the Green Team 30-20 in the men’s 10-minute scrimmage.

Miller Jr. committed to the Eagles back in June 2020 after deciding to leave the Ole Miss Rebels. He is touted as one of the six “highly-talented,” newcomers to join the roster, that has about 70 percent of its veterans back in the fold from the 2019-2020 campaign.

The 6’3’’ guard is brimming over with confidence and hopes to add more of an offensive punch to this year’s roster. The team is looking to build off of the 10-22 overall record from last season.

The Eagles also released its non-conference game schedule, which is set to tip-off on Wednesday, November 25. The Eagles are to host Florida A&M in Fort Myers, Florida that evening at 7:00 p.m.

From there, the Eagles will travel on the road into Santa Barbara California to take on UC of Santa Barbara on November 27, as a part of the Gauchos Santa Barbara Slam Round Robin Tournament.

They’ll then travel to Moon Township, Pennsylvania to take on Robert Morris University. Following that contest the Eagles will then return to the state of Florida to take on the University of Miami on December 12. Their road games will be a part of the Santa Barbara Slam Tournament.

Their following home games will include tilts against Florida International University (FIU) on December 16. They will welcome Webber International on December 18, and finish up their home stand against Georgia Southern on December 22.

From there the Eagles will begin Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) competition on December 31 and January 2, 2021. There were also changes made to how games will be played, to limit travel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Games will be played under a single-site model where teams will host an opponent for two games in a week. Teams will be given a day off in between.

The Eagles will open conference play with a pair of home games against Northern Alabama.

Miller Jr. was highly touted after his senior season playing at Crestwood Preparatory College in Toronto, Canada. He averaged 25.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

He then transitioned to Ole Miss where he would red-shirt his freshman year. He made his debut for the Rebels as a red-shirt freshman for the 2019-2020 season but played sparingly, appearing in just 19 games.