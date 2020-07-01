Franco Miller Jr. confident of Florida Gulf Coast choice

HEADED TO FGC – Grand Bahamian collegiate basketball player Franco Miller Jr. is ready to demonstrate confidence when he suits up for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (FGC) in the fall.

The former Tabernacle Falcons’ star decided to end his tenure at Ole Miss (University of Mississippi) and enter the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) transfer portal back in March, 2020. With three years left of eligibility, Miller Jr. announced his commitment to FGC this past Monday, June 29 via social media.

A few other Division I colleges were on his list, including BYU (Brigham Young University) and North Carolina-Charlotte University, as well as some junior colleges.

The newly committed Eagle told The Freeport News that he believed FGC was the best choice for him based on the program holding their players to a “high standard.”

He said: “I felt they hold their players to a high standard. There are benefits on and off the court which was something I was looking for in the recruiting process.



“I’m looking forward to us (FGC) making some noise and making the NCAA Tournament and winning games. This will definitely help me be more of a leader and regain my confidence and do things (on the court) that I did before,” he said.



Miller Jr. joined the Rebels for the 2018-2019 season but that experience was cut short due to injury. He made his debut for the Rebels as a red-shirt freshman this past season (2019-2020) but played sparingly and appeared in just 13 games.



Miller Jr. voiced in a past interview with ESPN 960, that he learned a lot from his time at Ole Miss and stated that it was a great place.

In the end though, Miller Jr. felt it was time for a change.



“The Ole Miss situation just turned out to be something that wasn’t the right situation for me. So, I decided to go somewhere I can flourish and grow as a player and also as a person.

“I played with fear. That was one of the biggest challenge for me. I worried too much about making mistakes and being substituted.”

Moving on to his upcoming journey in Fort Myers, Florida, the combo guard is feeling pretty confident following discussions with the Eagles’ coaching staff.

“Coach (Michael) Fly talked to me, Coach (Justin) Furr talked to me and the things they were saying sounds pretty good. I’m confident this is a situation where I could contribute right away.

“From an educational perspective it’s a really good school. I’m changing my major to Business Management on the construction side. Their business program is really reputable so that’s a big plus about me going there as well.



“Now it’s about having my own motivation, honestly and truly. You have to have your own motivation, especially playing 'collegiately' because it’s almost every man for himself. You just have to have your own motivation to get better every day.”

The Eagles finished the 2019-2020 with a 10-22 overall win/loss record and finished 7-9 in the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference.