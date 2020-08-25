Franco Miller “eligible” for 2020-2021 season

FRANCO MILLER Jr.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles’ men's basketball team recently got great news in regards to Grand Bahama native Franco Miller. Jr.

As reported on FGCU Athletics’ website, Miller Jr. earned his National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) waiver, making him immediately eligible to play for the 2020-2021 season. The team’s head coach, Michael Fly made the announcement this past Monday, August 24.



The waiver allows the former Tabernacle Falcon to remain on track with his player eligibility, having three more years left to play at the collegiate level. Miller Jr. transferred from the University of Mississippi back in June.



Fly expressed happiness in being able to provide the information about the touted Miller Jr., as another great fit to the team’s currently constructed line-up.

“Having Franco be immediately eligible is a big boost to our line-up this season and adds another veteran player who has experience in high-level competition.

“As a mature player, this announcement helps Franco stay in his basketball timeline without being away from game competition for a year, and, strengthens us.”

Miller Jr. joined the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2018-2019 season but that experience was cut short due to an injury. He made his debut for the Rebels as a red-shirt freshman this past season (2019-2020) but played sparingly and appeared in just 13 games.



Miller Jr. was highly recruited by colleges after a brilliant season at Crestwood Preparatory College in Toronto, Canada. He averaged 25.8 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, 5.2 assists per game and 3.3 steals per game. He scored 40 or more points twice during that stint, earned a number of individual accolades and helped lead his team to a CISAA (Conference of Independent Schools of Ontario Athletic Association) Championship.

“Franco is one of six new players who are expected to lift the Eagles to multiple wins this season, and, for the foreseeable future. The Eagles finished the 2019-2020 with a 10-22 overall win/loss record and finished 7-9 in the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference.”