Fast Athletics in full readiness for season

BACK IN TRAINING – Fast Athletics is gradually increasing its workload for its athletes, now that some restrictions have been lifted. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

When gyms and parks were allowed to open for Grand Bahama over two months ago, track and field clubs were finally given an opportunity to function in a socially-distant capacity.

Sports was brought to a stand-still in the country back in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with a vaccine in the works and a tentative calendar of events introduced for the 2021 season by the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), Fast Athletics is gradually increasing its workload.



Led by coach Ravanno Ferguson he shared with The Freeport News that with the country and the world attempting to get a firm grip on handling the pandemic, he is remaining cautiously optimistic about the pending season.

Notably the season is expected to kick off on December 18-19 with Neymour’s Athletics’ Christmas Odd Distance Meet here in Grand Bahama at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex (GBSC). The BAAA is also expected to host an Odd Distance Meet over in New Providence, on December 19 at the Thomas A. Robinson (TAR) Stadium.

January’s slate of events will be highlighted with the T-Birds Flyers Classic on January 8-9 at the TAR Stadium. The month of February is also expected to be highlighted by the fourth annual Basil O. Neymour Track and Field Classic on the 12-13 at the GBSC.

Events may be subject to change but as it stands Ferguson and company are making it a mission to not rest on their laurels.

“Officially, we never stopped working. We had zoom sessions throughout the lockdowns, 30-plus of them were always online every other day.

“It’s good to finally have them back in person in terms of work outs. Things are definitely more intense now. We’re definitely gearing up to have a track season next year.

“There are two scheduled meets in December and we have quite a few athletes looking forward to that. It’ll be more of a testing ground for us because we’re not where we’re supposed to be at this time of the year, but hopefully, they show up.”

He furthered that the athletes have been extremely motivated since returning to practice on the YMCA’s grounds. After a few, good weeks of scheduled practices, Monday - Thursday.

Ferguson still believes his junior competitors are the most impressive on the island and in the nation.

“There’s definitely more motivation with the kids coming out here and seeing their teammates again. They’re putting forth a greater effort, whereas I used to send them workouts to do and they would send me videos of them working.

“But it’s not the same when you actually have someone next to you pushing you and making you better. Our junior girls program, I don’t care what anyone says, is one of the best groups in the country.

“All of them are looking phenomenal. Our boys have also been working hard as well over the past two months so we’re looking forward to great things from them next season,” he concluded.