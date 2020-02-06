Falcons’ track coach confident as GBSSAA Island Sports looms

IN FORM – Stephanique Dean was in full form as she ran away with the 200m championship at Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy’s House Sports. Dean is expected to be a top performer at the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association Wayne Smith/Linda Malcom High School Track and Field Championships this coming March 3-6.

The Tabernacle Falcons have been at the epicentre of high school track and field on Grand Bahama for a myriad of years.

The school has been a factory for producing some of the country’s top athletic talent, most of which have been selected to multiple national teams.

This year, the Falcons have their eyes set on an eighth-straight senior title when the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association Wayne Smith/ Linda Malcom High School Track and Field Championships takes place March 3-6 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex.

The Falcons are also hoping to sweep both the junior and senior divisions for the second year in a row, with 2019 being the first time the Falcons accomplished such a feat.

As Head Coach Nickito Johnson surveyed his athletes, during the school’s Annual House Sports this past Friday, January 31. This daily caught up with the veteran head coach, who was left with clouds of confidence in this year’s team and maintaining their championship status.

“The one rule we have at Tabernacle, if you want to advance to the Island Sports’ Team for the championships, you must run at our House Sports even though it’s all about fun,” he explained. “As the head coach sitting back and watching all the kids compete, I have no doubt that we are going to be a team to be reckoned with.

“I say it every year, if you let us come off the field events trailing by minor points, by time as the track events roll around we’re going to do our thing because we’re a sprinting school.”

This year’s senior roster will be led by CARIFTA gold medalist Terrence Jones, Collinique Farrington, Damasvia Dames, in the Under 20 Division, along with newcomers to the Under 17 Division – Lynden Johnson and Stephanique Dean.

However, Johnson was visibly excited when he spoke about what the juniors have in store for late this month.

“I am very excited about the juniors. In fact, I can even almost go on record and say I told my boss today, I think we’re going to take the double-double again.

“When you want a programme to be successful you have to build from ground up. Lynden and Stephanique came from the ground up. For them to join Terrence and the other seniors, I’m excited.

“We lost a lot of kids after Hurricane Dorian, but we are still very grounded, our field events are where we’re going to make our biggest statement. And then we’ll just go from there.”

While staying tight lipped about who he expected to perform well individually, Johnson shared that this year’s effort will be nothing short of a true collective effort.

“Our coming out party is going to be the Falcons. Just come out and be the Falcons. I think one big surprise, though, is going to be Jethro Baptiste in the Under 17 boys’ discus,” he concluded.

The junior Falcons edged the former champion, Sister Mary Patricia Russell Panthers in the final standings last year with a total of 458 points. The Panthers settled for second place with a total of 455 points. The Jack Hayward Junior Stars finished third with a total of 401 points and were trailed by the Bishop Michael Eldon Warriors with a total of 359 points.

The senior Falcons finished first in the standings with a whopping total of 607.5 points.

The St. George’s Jaguars finished in second place with a total of 489.5 points. The BMES Warriors took third place with a total of 459.5 points while the Jack Hayward Wildcats finished in fourth place with a total of 373 points.

Fifth place went to the EMRH Blue Jays who registered a total of 309.5 points. The Stingers rounded out the top five in that division with a total of 196.5 points.